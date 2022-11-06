Lamborghini LM002 SUV Was a Trendsetter and a 1991 Model Is Up for Sale

In today’s market, there is no shortage of luxury SUV offerings, with all manufacturers scrapping to get a piece of the proverbial pie. Rolls-Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Cadillac are some of the options available to consumers.
But this wasn’t always the case, with many precursors of the sport utility vehicle lacking in the luxury department. Nobody saw a point in emphasizing luxury in a vehicle meant to be rugged and take on any terrain.
However, one manufacturer decided they could go for that niche. Leave it to Lamborghini, one of the wildest car manufacturers, to create something innovative and absurd. The LM002 started its life with a project called Cheetah, a glorified dune buggy-looking car that Lamborghini hoped to sell to the U.S. Military. That plan failed, but the Italian carmaker pushed on, and the car on sale today is part of that run of about 300 cars born from that idea.
In 1981, at Geneva International Motor Show, Lamborghini debuted the LM001, a refined concept based on the Cheetah. But it was also met with mixed reception, as the rear-mounted engine affected both handling and rear seat space.
Finally, as 1986 came around, the Cheetah reached its final form as the LM002. The engine had been moved to the front and many luxury features had been implemented, such as a Hi-Fi audio system, leather-covered interior, tinted windows, and air conditioning.
Lamborghini had provided the sport in their sports utility vehicle with a 5.2-liter V12 mated to a 5-speed manual. The engine pushed out 444 hp (450 ps) and 368 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. They also brought angular styling, luxury, and Italian flamboyance to accompany the vehicle’s capability, something never done before.
This LM002 is chassis number 279, a late-production model that rolled off the factory line in June 1991. It presents as a well-preserved driver’s example, with a fairly low mileage of just 5,550 (8,931 km), although with a cloudy early history. A Japan Lamborghini Owner’s Club on the center console hints it might have been owned by a Japanese enthusiast at some point.
The car has received routine servicing throughout its life and, since 2014, it has been owned by a Kuwait collector and taken care of by a specialist. Since then, this LM002 has only been driven for 35 miles (56 km). The interior leather and carpeting remain in top condition along with the wood veneer that adorns the doors and dashboard.
Considering the history behind the LM002 and the great condition of this example, it would make a great addition to any collection. We’re looking forward to seeing how much of a dent it will make in a wealthy brand enthusiast’s pocket when it goes under the hammer.
