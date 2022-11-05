One of Less Than 200 Diablo VT Roadsters Imported Into the U.S. Is Up for Grabs

Suppose you're looking for the ultimate Christmas gift for someone who has everything. This Diablo VT Roadster might be a perfect choice, but you'll have to dig deep into your pockets. Nevertheless, that special person to receive this beauty might be yourself.
In just two years, prices for vehicles like this skyrocketed. While in 2020, someone bought a red Lamborghini Diablo VT Roadster for $141,000, this year, a similar vehicle sold for more than $450,000. True, you might say that the former might have had higher mileage than the latter. Still, at the end of the day, you can't deny the price spike. This is why this car is so special.
Lamborghini was already working on the Diablo project when Chrysler bought the Italian carmaker in 1987. Back then, it was known as Project 132, and the exterior design was signed by Marcello Gandini. But the new owner considered that the car needed some adjustments and finalized the project in the U.S. Finally, in 1990, the Diablo broke cover and was an instant hit. The VT version surprised the world three years later thanks to its all-wheel drive system. But wait, there's more!
In 1992, Lamborghini showed a concept of a Roadster version of the Diablo, and customers went wild asking the automaker to produce it, and it finally made it in 1996. The automaker introduced the Diablo VT Roadster by combining the VT with the open-top version. Thanks to its 5.7-liter V12 that offers 523 HP (530 PS), the car could hit the 100 kph (62 mph) barrier from a standstill in four seconds flat! That was three decades ago!
The car you see here is one of the less than 200 units imported into the U.S. and was built in 1998. It will go under the hammer at Mecum's auction from Las Vegas. The event will take place between November 10 and 12. The odometer shows only 26,422 miles (ca. 42,500 km) on the clock, and this beast has a new battery, and all the fluids and filters have been refreshed recently. So all you have to do is to show up, pay the hefty price and drive it home. Or to your birthday party, why not!
Finished in a bright red color with a tan, leather-clad interior, this Diablo VT Roadster features a factory front lift suspension system to handle speed bumps better. Last but not least, the seller added a car cover for it included in the price. So, if you want to see the car in person before placing your bid, you'll have to wait just a little bit. Still, you have enough time to book your flight to Vegas.
