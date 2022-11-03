Lamborghini V12s Can Now Rev to the Tune of Officially Selected Spotify Songs

The sound of a Lamborghini engine is something not many of us get to experience in the real world. Sure, we’ve got video and audio recordings we can always turn to, but if you’re neither rich nor somehow involved with the industry, chances are you’ll get through life without hearing the V12s' cries with your own ears.
The sound of a Lambo V12 is unique in many ways, and that makes it extremely difficult to match with a particular song, or with a music genre. What do you play inside an LP 780-4 Ultimae, for instance? Taylor Swift? Cardi B? Or some 1980s oldies and goldies?
Like with any other car and driver out there, it’s probably a matter of taste. On the other hand, it’s very likely Lambo owners play no music at all, as the sound of the many horsepower cantering from under the body is more than enough.
For the rest, but also non-Lambo owners, as one can always play these songs in a Mitsubishi Mirage just as well, Lamborghini itself devised something it calls “the first tune selections to fit the sounds of our Super Sports Cars.”
What Lamborghini did was take three engine sounds its cars make, and somehow harmonize that with no less than 72 music tracks. Once that was out of the way, the tracks were compiled in a Spotify playlist that is available at this link.
A quick look at what the Italians are offering reveals a lot of high-bpm music, but also strange stuff performed by the likes of Lorenzo Senni, Bastille, or CatzClaw. And, despite saying 72 songs were involved, the playlist only contains 24 tracks, with a total runtime of just one hour and 46 minutes. That's a rather short playlist, but they probably thought a Lambo driver needs no more for the usual short trips they take.
Like with any other car and driver out there, it’s probably a matter of taste. On the other hand, it’s very likely Lambo owners play no music at all, as the sound of the many horsepower cantering from under the body is more than enough.
For the rest, but also non-Lambo owners, as one can always play these songs in a Mitsubishi Mirage just as well, Lamborghini itself devised something it calls “the first tune selections to fit the sounds of our Super Sports Cars.”
What Lamborghini did was take three engine sounds its cars make, and somehow harmonize that with no less than 72 music tracks. Once that was out of the way, the tracks were compiled in a Spotify playlist that is available at this link.
A quick look at what the Italians are offering reveals a lot of high-bpm music, but also strange stuff performed by the likes of Lorenzo Senni, Bastille, or CatzClaw. And, despite saying 72 songs were involved, the playlist only contains 24 tracks, with a total runtime of just one hour and 46 minutes. That's a rather short playlist, but they probably thought a Lambo driver needs no more for the usual short trips they take.