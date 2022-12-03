The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato or the Huracan EVO? Time To Pick Your Poison!

Unveiled just a few days ago, it guns for the Porsche 911 Dakar, as its German cousin is pretty much its sole rival in the all-terrain supercar niche. It looks just like every other Huracan introduced yet, up to a point, as unlike all of those, it can dare to venture off the lit path every now and then, without having to worry about getting stuck.
Mind you, it’s no G-Wagen or Defender in disguise, but it is the Raging Bull’s third most versatile vehicle ever, after the iconic LM002, and the ultra-popular Urus. Lamborghini says that it rides 1.7 in (44 mm) higher than the Huracan EVO, and that the front and rear tracks are now 1.2 and 1.4 in (30-34 mm) wider respectively. To further emphasize its adventurous nature, it has a new ‘Rally’ driving mode, whereas the ‘Strada’ and ‘Sport’ were recalibrated.
Don’t go anywhere yet, because the differences between the Huracan Sterrato and Huracan EVO don’t stop here. The jacked-up model has two small LED light bars attached to its nose, a slightly different-looking bumper, a roof scoop that feeds clean air to the engine on dusty roads, and a new diffuser. Some underbody protection is included too, and the blacked-out fender flares contribute to its special nature, enhancing the utilitarian look, alongside the roof rails. The wheels are also exclusive to it, and they were wrapped in bespoke tires from Bridgestone, measuring 235/40R19 at the front and 285/40R19 at the rear.
kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque in this case. Everything is transferred to both axles via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Lamborghini says that the Huracan Sterrato will eventually run out of breath at around 160 mph (260 kph), and that the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) is a 3.4-second affair.
As you can expect, the Huracan EVO is a bit punchier than that, and quicker. Its V10 pumps out 631 hp (640 ps / 470 kW) and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. It too works in concert with a dual-clutch automatic transmission, with the same number of gears, and electronically-controlled all-wheel drive with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Yep, that’s the same recipe used in the Sterrato, only since it is more track-focused, the EVO is also faster. From rest to 62 mph (0-100 kph), you are looking at 2.9 seconds, and flat-out, it will do in excess of 202 mph (325 kph), albeit only on tarmac, because we all know what would happen if it runs out of it, don’t we?
Since Lamborghini wasn’t too eager to detail the interior of the latest addition to the Huracan family in a proper image gallery, we cannot show you a side-by-side comparison with that of the EVO. Nonetheless, we do know that it features exclusive upholstery, the Alcantara Verde Sterrato, as well as new graphics for the HMI. Moreover, since it was built to take on some dirt roads, it also gets a compass, geographic coordinate indicator, digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, and steering angle indicator. A clever telemetry system that can sync to the driver’s heart rate via Apple Watch, and several other features, can also be found here.
In theory, the Huracan Sterrato is only a bit more versatile than the Huracan EVO, and since its production is limited to 1,499 units, it should be much more expensive. However, if you had to pick one, would it actually be the Sterrato?
