Its low-riding brethren may mostly be about becoming as fast as possible around corners, but not the Huracan Sterrato, which is Lamborghini's latest and probably the final addition to the V10-powered family.
It premiered a couple of days ago at Art Basel, in Miami, and continues to make headlines. Nonetheless, that was expected from a blue-blooded machine that promises to be fun to drive both on and off the tarmac. And it was exactly this skill that was highlighted on video not long ago.
Uploaded by Lamborghini on its official YouTube channel one day before the Huracan Sterrato premiered, it shows a pre-production car racing a Huracan STO at the Nurburgring Nordschleife and venturing off the asphalt every now and then to prove its worth.
Lamborghini says that it has 1.7 in (44 mm) more space between its belly and the road compared to the Huracan EVO and that the front and rear tracks are 1.2 and 1.4 in (30-34 mm) wider. Underbody protection, fender flares, additional lights to turn night into day at the push of a button, and a roof scoop that feeds clean air to the engine on dusty tracks, are other highlights of this model.
Riding on custom Bridgestone tires that measure 235/40 at the front and 285/40 at the rear, wrapped around the 19-inch wheels, the Huracan Sterrato also features a new ‘Rally’ mode, said to have been developed for low-grip conditions. The Strada and Sport, on the other hand, were recalibrated.
The naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 churns out 601 hp (610 ps / 449 kW) and 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, directed to the all-wheel drive system via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Flat-out, the Sterrato, whose production is capped at 1,499 units, can do around 160 mph (260 kph), and it needs 3.4 seconds from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph).
