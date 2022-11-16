Final Lamborghini Aventador Gets Delivered to Its Owner, Bring Out the Tissues!

It is a sad day for petrolheads all over the world, as Lamborghini just handed over the final copy of the Aventador.
The supercar is in the LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe specification, and it represents the end of an important era for the brand’s flagship exotic model, as it is the last of its kind to pack a naturally aspirated V12 with no electric assistance whatsoever.
Besides the blue-blooded machine, which was put up for auction in April 2022, the owner also got a 1:1 NFT, made by artists Krista Kim and Steve Aoki. It is described as being “the world’s first NFT to be auctioned together with a real super sports car,” which “pays homage to the last fully-aspirated Lamborghini V12.” Moreover, the Raging Bull claims that it also “represents Lamborghini’s continued innovation and attention to design evolution in a digital era.”
This fixed-roof Aventador may be the final one to have been delivered to its owner, but the last one that rolled off the line is in the Roadster body style, and lives in Switzerland. It came to life last month, and boasts some unique design traits, paying homage to the one-off Miura Roadster that premiered at Carrozzeria Bertone’s stand at the Brussels Motor Show, back in 1968.
It has an Azzuro Flake finish, with Grigio Liqueo rocker panels, and Nero Aldebaran stripe, joined by naked carbon elements, matte black exhaust tips, silver wheels, and black brake calipers. Only 350 units of the Aventador Coupe have seen the light of day, next to 249 Roadsters, and all of them use the same naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12. It develops 780 ps (769 hp / 574 kW) and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) of torque, connected to a seven-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) takes 2.8 seconds in the Coupe and 2.9 seconds in the Roadster, and the official top speed is 355 kph (221 mph).
