Last-Ever Lamborghini Aventador Coupe Getting Auctioned Off Together with Bespoke NFT

With Lamborghini set to electrify its lineup in the coming years, the carmaker is also preparing to wave goodbye to the iconic Aventador. In order to celebrate the passing of this torch, Lamborghini will be auctioning off the last Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe, together with a bespoke NFT.
The NFT was created in collaboration with two iconic creators and contemporary artists Krista Kim and Steve Aoki, and represents the world’s first supercar 1:1 NFT.
Whoever ends up with the highest bid will take home the last non-hybrid V12-powered Lamborghini, while also getting access to VIP utilities, which include exclusive virtual previews of future limited-edition Lambos, a private tour of the Lamborghini Museum, and a virtual “Meet and Greet” with Aoki and Kim.
“Lamborghini and the NFT community fit together very well, as we share many values. We are both young-spirited innovators, looking out for unexpected projects and technological solutions,” explained the carmaker’s Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann.
“This project is very special for us as it is a true first, a path nobody has ever taken; to collaborate with such outstanding creative minds makes it all the more special.”
As for who worked on what, Krista Kim was tasked with creating the visual artwork for the NFT, which features her infamous Mars House and signature gradient work – the gradients also appear on the physical Aventador Coupe, courtesy of Lamborghini’s Ad Personam program.
Aoki meanwhile will provide the custom soundtrack for the NFT, while also consulting on the latter’s design and the customization of the physical car.
“I’m honored to be partnering with Lamborghini & Krista Kim on this historic project! The drop signifies the ultimate intersection – where the physical world, digital art, and music come together as one,” said Aoki.
Both the NFT and the exclusive Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Coupe will be up for auction through RM Sotheby’s on April 19 at 12:00 pm EST.
