Lambo Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Morphs Into Stunning Neo-Retro “2023MY” Diablo

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Countach, Lamborghini revived the nameplate for a limited production run of tribute Countach LPI 800-4 mid-engine hybrid-electric sports cars. But there are just 112 of them, which is nowhere near enough for Lambo fans.
Naturally, the Italian exotic sports car manufacturer not only referenced the LP 112 development designation for the iconic Countach but also ensured full exclusivity within that special series move. However, some people feel there are other solutions to the predicament of not having access to the new LPI 800-4 wonder.
If you ask Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, he will probably answer that Lambo's Countach recipe just needs to also have a Diablo twist. It bodes extremely well for this pixel master’s passions, as it turns out, and also gives even more reasons for Lambo enthusiasts to get hyped about their beloved brand… even if only virtually.
The CGI expert is known for two signature series if you ask us. One would be linked to his passion for taking modern, popular cars and turning them into digital containment vessels for the vintage soul of their classic forebearers. The neo-retro flame is also doubled by a love for Lambo’s Huracan that sometimes borders obsession. But, as it turns out, that was a good thing, as the author eventually reached this fitting Aventador to Diablo modernization conclusion.
So, his idea is apparently simple. He imagined the latest and arguably greatest Lambo Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae could serve as the perfect modern basis for rekindling the 1990 to 2001 Lambo Diablo fire in a modernized, stunningly neo-retro way.
The resulting “2023 Lamborghini Diablo” looks decidedly vintage but would presumably keep hold of all the 21st-century goodies. Chief among them, of course, would be the 769-horsepower and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) V12 engine that enables a 2.8s sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) and an alleged 221 mph (356 kph) top speed. Neat, right?
If you ask Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, he will probably answer that Lambo's Countach recipe just needs to also have a Diablo twist. It bodes extremely well for this pixel master’s passions, as it turns out, and also gives even more reasons for Lambo enthusiasts to get hyped about their beloved brand… even if only virtually.
The CGI expert is known for two signature series if you ask us. One would be linked to his passion for taking modern, popular cars and turning them into digital containment vessels for the vintage soul of their classic forebearers. The neo-retro flame is also doubled by a love for Lambo’s Huracan that sometimes borders obsession. But, as it turns out, that was a good thing, as the author eventually reached this fitting Aventador to Diablo modernization conclusion.
So, his idea is apparently simple. He imagined the latest and arguably greatest Lambo Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae could serve as the perfect modern basis for rekindling the 1990 to 2001 Lambo Diablo fire in a modernized, stunningly neo-retro way.
The resulting “2023 Lamborghini Diablo” looks decidedly vintage but would presumably keep hold of all the 21st-century goodies. Chief among them, of course, would be the 769-horsepower and 720 Nm (531 lb-ft) V12 engine that enables a 2.8s sprint time to 62 mph (100 kph) and an alleged 221 mph (356 kph) top speed. Neat, right?