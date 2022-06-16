Impossible Porsche 911 Carrera S Flaunts Mesmerizing “Tourismo” Shooting Brake DNA

Over in the real world, Porsche is doing great, as far as North America is concerned. Meanwhile, across the virtual realm, a certain pixel master thinks there is always room for improvement.
Produced exclusively for the region, the 2023 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet America Edition is a new-world salute and also an utterly expensive buy – though it will probably sell like a collector’s hotcake. Additionally, during the sixth edition of Rare Shades (Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, Canada), fans could easily drop jaws at the sight of vintage and contemporary Porsches dressed up in ultra-rare colors.
But over across the virtual realm, there is no need for special editions or flashy colors – even a simple grey will do. Alas, just to make sure it will stand out in the proper crowd, it needs to be digitally plastered all over a 911 “Tourismo,” a stunning yet impossible three-door shooting brake body style. Well, it does appear as close to reality as humanely possible from the imagination of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media.
This CGI expert sure loves to perform his signature “Touring the world!” periplus – where he makes everything a family station wagon or feisty Shooting Brake – with Porsches as well. And this is not even the first time we have seen the author imagine that body style in conjunction with the 911 series. Alas, at that time, it was also a digital mashup between the legendary 911 and the new Taycan kid on the EV block, so at least it was plausible for a rear-engined 911 to sport a Shooting Brake persona.
Here, on the other hand, it poses massive technical problems if ever attempted in reality, so we just have to contend with this being merely wishful thinking. Gracious, sleek, even practical-looking (think of the rear-seat headroom, for example) yet just a whim of someone’s prolific imagination. Still, as always, the illusion is complete…
