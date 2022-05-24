Lambo Huracan EVO Ignores STO and Tecnica, Morphs Into Liveried Widebody Monster

Sometimes, when something borderlines obsession, it is best not to fight against it and just find inner peace by simply going with the flow – and then see where it takes you. And that’s valid for virtual automotive artists, as well.
Let us give you an illustrative example. Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, is best known among digital automotive fans because of the pixel master’s incredible “neo-retro” skills that allow dearly-departed models to CGI-shine when dressed up with contemporary attire. But as of late, he has quickly become utterly passionate about Lamborghini’s Huracan.
If you ask us, the entire CGI ordeal was triggered by the leaked official image depicting the latest version of the mid-engine V10 beast, the 2023 Huracan Tecnica. It was, for all intents and purposes, a slightly tamed, street-oriented variant of the recent Huracan STO, itself the road-legal counterpart of track-only Super Trofeo models. But just fiddling with the new variant and making it a wanton digital green beast of a supercar was not enough.
So, after a little return to modernized revival form with stunning Porsche 959 x 911 Carrera S and Mazda RX-7 x MX-5 RF Miata blasts from the imagined past-future, the pixel master is again playing with a Huracan! This time around, the slightly “older” Huracan EVO got targeted, perhaps simply because there is also a Urus EVO out and about testing.
Unlike the super-SUV that aims to take on the Ferrari Purosangue and Aston DBX707 in updated form, this virtual Huracan EVO only lives its life a corner-carving moment at a time, and thus packs both a cool livery and a widebody, track-focused design transformation. And, you know what, it might look orders of magnitude better than either an STO or Tecnica if you ask us. Too bad it is just wishful thinking, with or without that neat livery!
