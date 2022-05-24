Digital Honda Integra Type R Family Harbors Subaru WRX and Station Wagon Secrets

What does a 2022 Subaru WRX all-wheel-drive sport compact car have in common with the 2023 Acura Integra five-door liftback? Perhaps the fact they were both ill-received by diehard fans of their respective series and subsequently got turned into CGI darlings?
If you ask virtual automotive artists and many enthusiasts, they became regulars when it came to digital transformations for all the wrong, bland reasons. And, as it turns out, even if the hype surrounding their flaws somehow vaned as pixel masters turned their attention towards even more controversial OEM ideas, they were not completely forgotten.
Over in the virtual realm, Sugar Chow, the CGI expert better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, doesn't necessarily take a break from his usual “Touring the world!” periplus with this new series he has been cooking up for some while. Sure, it is also not the first time he dabbles with the idea of reviving the Integra nameplate within Honda’s lineup as well. But the new Honda Integra family sure feels like the next CGI level.
I wonder if one day all these disparate virtual creations will be reunited for the main ensemble photoshoot, but until then, all we can do is ogle at the orange, yellow, white, and blue Integras and piece the Type R/wagon/WRX puzzle together. By the way, there is no reason to try and figure out where everything started, as we can only pinpoint the first teasing moment.
So, back in April, a dark-orange Honda Integra station wagon appeared on the horizon to entice us with dreams of cool estate road trip adventures. But it was not alone, as a yellow sedan and a white coupe (with beefy rear wings) also dwelled in the background of some shots. The mystery rides soon revealed themselves to be an imagined Honda Integra Type R sedan and a prior coupe version.
Oddly enough, the final ensemble shot also featured a blue car with yellow wheels, subtly giving out Subie World Rally Blue vibes to connoisseurs. Now, the most recent post embedded below (in reverse chronological order) sheds a little bit of CGI light on the latter, which is allegedly called the “Honbaru Impetegra Type-WRX,” according to the author! Well, that’s a proper digital mystery…
