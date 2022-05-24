2024 Cadillac Lyriq EV Truck Feels Like a Sustainable Way to Honor EXT Legacy

General Motors is on its merry way towards a zero-emissions future. But that does not mean it should stop honoring the ICE past and perhaps it should just reinvent it more sustainably, even if only virtually.
Right now, the American giant is doing reasonably well, at least from the standpoint of one of its most important divisions. Cadillac just started the ordering process for its first fully electric vehicle, the Lyriq battery-powered electric crossover SUV produced on the manufacturer’s third-generation passenger car EV platform BEV3 and motivated by Ultium technology.
And what do you know, despite detractors that might claim such a Cadillac is not worthy of the legendary nameplate, the following day GM had to announce the 2023 model year Lyriq was already sold out and open a 2024MY waiting list! So, fans might be entitled to claim the EV crossover is an incipient success, maybe one of the first of many to follow.
Speaking of future BEVs from GM, let us not forget the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning that recently started production and deliveries is set to be opposed not only by the upcoming 2024 Chevy Silverado EV but also by the unreleased, posher GMC Sierra EV model. Alas, perhaps that’s still not luxurious enough for everyone’s daily pickup truck needs.
Fret not, though, as Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on Behance, now uses a lot of real-world GM clues to envision a future Caddy pickup truck. His imagined Cadillac Lyriq EV pickup truck is obviously piggybacking on the already known 2024 Silverado EV base, even if that implies a switch from the passenger car-focused BEV3 architecture to the body-on-frame-dedicated BT1 platform.
Sure, some might not consider this as their luxury EV pickup truck cup of tea and simply discard it as a rebadging digital project. But what if there is more to it and the author wanted to portray a sustainable Caddy that could deliver the posh Escalade EXT legacy into the near, zero-emissions future? Would you get behind something like this?
