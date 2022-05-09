Mazda MX-5 RF Morphs Into Modernized, Iconic RX-7 and Miata Blast From the Past

The little Japanese automaker has been tremendously expanding its crossover reach with stuff like the new CX-50 or CX-60 and will continue to do so with the upcoming CX-70/CX-80. The more, the merrier, says the OEM point of view.
Alas, some people think all these SUVs and trucks should not become a cause of neglect and reason for Mazda to ignore the sports car legacy. Sure, the automaker might reply they just updated the legendary Miata by way of making the 2022MY an even better hoot to drive. However, others might pick up the discussion and say that banned F1 tech from the 1990s (aka kinematic posture control on the 2022 MX-5) is nowhere near enough.
Sure, we all know the Miata is arguably the best-ever roadster regular folks can buy, and it is always hard to revolutionize such a successful recipe. But there is somebody who might have the old-new ingredients to make it happen – even if only virtually.
Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, has finally decided to double the return to his neo-retro CGI mastery. As such, after recently coming up with a Porsche 911 Carrera S that CGI-birthed a stunning 959 modernization via the 992-generation catch, now it is time for something “iconic and modernized from the past.”
Mazda enthusiasts will easily recognize what made this 2017-onwards (ND) Mazda MX-5 RF transform into an NA-like Miata Retractable Fastback at the front and a contemporary-style third-generation (FD3S) RX-7 rotary sports car at the back. And it does not even matter the pixel master has not presented us with all three usual POVs because we had to share this cool neo-retro digital project without any further ado.
Besides, one can rest assured that we will update once the CGI profile also drops on top of the CGI expert’s social media reel.
