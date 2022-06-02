Porsche 911 Transforms Into Modernized 959 Concept Riddled With CGI Carbon Parts

By all accounts, Porsche is doing great in terms of sports cars, supported by the massive sales of its SUV business. As such, it has plenty of time to fiddle with the things it considers important.
For example, the German luxury car and SUV manufacturer has recently reconfirmed its continued support for Rimac and dropped a major, eight-figure investment to show it is not all just words. Of course, the automaker has about 20% of the Croatian EV manufacturer and it will gladly take their experience and put it into upcoming battery-powered vehicles, such as the next-generation Macan crossover SUV.
But that does not mean they are forgetting about their sports cars. Just earlier this month we found out its all-new 992 generation-based 911 GT3 shaved over four seconds off its Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time with help from a special kit developed by their partners Manthey Performance. Over in the virtual automotive world, though, some people are not really interested in EVs or tuning stuff and would very much like to see a portion of Porsche’s sports car history resurrected and ready for ultimate glory, once again.
Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, for example, has decided to play with a Porsche 911 Carrera S and morph the modern coupe into a stunning 959 modernization kit, even if only digitally. Now, the pixel master thought a second look at the imaginative project might be well worth it, though only if there was a sensible twist to it.
So, aside from adding a trio of perspectives to make sure we do not miss any of the bonkers details, this time around the Porsche 911 (hopefully a Turbo S, on this unspecified occasion) transformed into a modernized 959 concept car that is not only timeless but also riddled with carbon fiber parts.
Some might be outraged at this digital enhancement idea, for sure, as it detracts from the purity of vintage lines, but others could also feel that a contemporary update would also need to feistily keep in line with the times. And we could not agree more with the latter!
But that does not mean they are forgetting about their sports cars. Just earlier this month we found out its all-new 992 generation-based 911 GT3 shaved over four seconds off its Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time with help from a special kit developed by their partners Manthey Performance. Over in the virtual automotive world, though, some people are not really interested in EVs or tuning stuff and would very much like to see a portion of Porsche’s sports car history resurrected and ready for ultimate glory, once again.
Siim Parn, an Estonia-based virtual artist better known as spdesignsest on social media, for example, has decided to play with a Porsche 911 Carrera S and morph the modern coupe into a stunning 959 modernization kit, even if only digitally. Now, the pixel master thought a second look at the imaginative project might be well worth it, though only if there was a sensible twist to it.
So, aside from adding a trio of perspectives to make sure we do not miss any of the bonkers details, this time around the Porsche 911 (hopefully a Turbo S, on this unspecified occasion) transformed into a modernized 959 concept car that is not only timeless but also riddled with carbon fiber parts.
Some might be outraged at this digital enhancement idea, for sure, as it detracts from the purity of vintage lines, but others could also feel that a contemporary update would also need to feistily keep in line with the times. And we could not agree more with the latter!