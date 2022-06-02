Porsche 911 GT3 Shaves Over Four Seconds off Nürburgring Time With Special Kit

Porsche's 911 GT3 with the Manthey Performance Kit has lapped the Nürburgring Nordschleife in just 6:55.737, which is 4.19 seconds faster than the model without the kit in question. The news comes as Porsche Tequipment has announced it has begun offering the Manthey Performance Kit for the current 911 GT3.
The new time on the world's most demanding track was achieved by Porsche works driver Kevin Estre using the optional Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which were also used by the 911 GT3 last year for its recorded Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time.
The modifications that allowed the improvement involved both the suspension and the aerodynamic setup on the 911 GT3. With all the bits in place, it will be easy to spot a model with the Manthey Performance kit. You can start by looking at the front spoiler lip, which is bigger, and includes side flaps and a set of canards on the bumper.
The rear wheels come with a set of carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic elements that resemble those on “turbofan” alloys that were popular over 30 years ago. Be sure that those are not just for styling purposes, as the aerodiscs (as Porsche calls them) have the function of enhancing the vehicle's aerodynamic efficiency.
The kit includes a set of red tow loops, which every racer hopes they do not have to "use," but must wear while on the track, including the 'Ring. The staggered 20-inch front wheel and 21-inch rear-wheel setup are offered as an option, and it reduces unsprung mass by 7.3 kilograms (16 lbs.).
Customers can get the wheels in Brilliant Silver, Dark Silver, Neodyme, and satin-finished Black. Regardless of what wheels are used, the Porsche Tequipment kit for the 911 GT3 does come with steel-braided brake lines as standard. Race braking pads are available as an option, and so are door projectors and illuminated door sill guards.
One cannot help but notice the larger rear wing, which has the Manthey logo on its enlarged end plates. It is worth noting that it comes with a tear-off edge. The angle of attack on the rear wing has also been increased, while the fins on the diffuser are extended, as well as made from CFRP.
Those are the elements that can be seen. But you should know that this model also comes with things like modified air guide elements on the underbody, which increases downforce on the front axle.
When the suspension is concerned, we are writing about a four-way adjustable set of coilovers that a designed for this version of the 911. The adjustable struts can have their settings changed without any tools, which will make changing things up simpler, while the spring rates have also been altered. On the front axle, the spring rate has gone up by 10 percent, while the rear has a seven-percent increase.
If all this has made to drool, you should know that the package costs EUR 37,911 (ca. $40,375) including taxes in Europe. There is no mention of availability for customers outside of Europe yet, but Porsche did specify that other markets will follow. Even without this package, the 911 GT3 can pull a sub-7-minute Nürburgring time.
First deliveries will take place this fall, and those who get this package will not affect their vehicle's manufacturer warranty.
