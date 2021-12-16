Manthey Racing's New Porsche 911 GT3 Is Ready to Take the Chequered Flag

Manthey Racing, the company behind the menacing Porsche 911 GT2 RS that broke the Nurburgring lap record for the fastest road-legal car three years ago, has applied some of its magic trickery to the new-gen 911 GT3.
Building on a very successful recipe, the tuned 992 GT3 promises to be an even more proper track tool with the aftermarket parts applied by Manthey. The bundle comprises aerodynamic, suspension, and brake upgrades.
On the visual front, the Porsche 911 GT3 features a new splitter, rear diffuser, flics, carbon fiber rear wing with side plates, and aerodiscs for the rear wheels, which can only be applied to the alloys made by the tuner, known as the OM-1. The pictured car has a blue and black combo, contrasted by the golden wheels, and wears Manthey’s signature on the front windscreen decal, and wing.
A four-way adjustable suspension kit is part of the makeover, together with beefier brakes that have new pads, and braided lines.
“Our goal of improving the performance of the Porsche GT models even further for track use, without making too many changes to the car’s essential DNA, and, at the same time, coming up with an attractive package for customers who love to drive on the track, has meant a lot of work for us with the new model,” said the company’s chief of development, Stefan Mages. “Alongside the performance, I’m also really pleased with the car’s appearance.”
The naturally aspirated 4.0-liter flat-six engine has remained stock. As a result, it still produces 510 ps (503 hp / 375 kW) and 470 Nm (347 lb-ft) of torque, directed to the rear wheels via a six-speed manual or seven-speed PDK transmission. With the latter, the car needs 3.4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from rest, and with the stick shift, it is four tenths of a second slower.
