autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Land Rover Month  
Car reviews:
 

Nurburgring Madness? Driver Kevin Estre Takes On Wet Track, Manages It Masterfully

Home > News > Auto Motorsport
6 Feb 2022, 09:29 UTC ·
There`s no denying here. Nurburgring is one of the most demanding racetracks in the world. It has claimed a lot of egos along the way and made drivers think twice before putting the pedal to the metal.
Wet Nurburgring Driving Skills Kevin Estre 52 photos
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Besides being open for all kinds of cars and drivers, Nurburgring is also home to many races. The ADAC Total 24h Race is one of them. As challenging as it sounds, this event brings a lot of spectators and many skilled drivers. It takes place usually in June and it has been organized in this format since 1970.

By the grace of YouTube and the Manthey-Racing Team we can now see how the Nurburgring can be tackled when rain is involved. It requires a lot of precision!

As the rain started falling, Estre fought his way up from eleventh to first place in only four laps, on what was in places a very wet track. The onboard camera shows us why and how this was possible.

In the video published recently you can watch Kevin Estre in his specially modified 911 991.2 GT3 RS MR tackling the wet Nurburgring corners like it was born there. When he hears that specific sound that indicates the imminent loss of control, he adjusts the car immediately and continues racing. His behavior is almost natural. His instincts are right on point.

He reaches the incredible speed of 233 kph (145 mph) without any fear of aquaplaning and manages to brake exactly right before tackling the next corner. Moreover, the Manthey-Racing team member tactically and precisely makes each gear change to gain that extra time advantage. What is most impressive about this is that he drives in this manner after over 20 hours of constant racing.

The sheer focus needed to operate a vehicle like this under these circumstances is why we watch races and why we love great drivers. Kevin Estre is one of them.

Video thumbnail
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: Gallery shows photos of Kevin Estre driving and the new 911 GT RS being tested on the Nurburgring.

Nurburgring kevin estre ADAC Total 24h Race wet nurburgring
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories