Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Is a 'Grello' for Gentlemen Racers

Founded near the Nurburgring-Nordschleife in 1996, Manthey-Racing has been collaborating with Porsche in motorsports ever since, with countless successes in series like the FIA World Endurance Championship or the Nurburgring Endurance Series.
The close ties between Porsche and Manthey became even closer in 2013, when the sports car manufacturer acquired a majority stake in the racing team, relegating the outfit to a full-blown partner in 2021.
Coincidentally, 2021 was also the year when Manthey-Racing celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the two companies unveiled a limited-edition customer racing car based on the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport.
Likely due to the international health crisis and, more recently, to the situation in Ukraine, it took almost a year until spy photographers got a chance to spot a test version of the distinctively looking Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, of which only 30 units will be ever manufactured.
Effectively bridging the gap between the 991 and 992 generations of the 911, the limited-edition racing car is essentially a 911 GT2 RS on steroids, developed by Porsche and Manthey for track days and circuit racing.
Like the 2018 Porsche 935 and the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport it is based on, the new model is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter flat-six producing 515 kW (700 PS). Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (PDK).
Its aerodynamic prowess should make it a weapon on the world’s best circuits in the right hands, but it’s the overall design that catches the eye.
Inspired by Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which Nürburgring fans fondly dubbed “Grello” because of its distinctive green and yellow livery, the test model features subtle accents in these colors to underline the connection, with most of the body panels being the same color as the carbon fiber they are made from.
The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 was designed by Grant Larson from Style Porsche, who was also responsible for the striking looks of other racing cars, like the 911 RSR, 911 GT3 R and even the revived 935 from 2018.
There is no word on pricing yet, even though the entire 30-unit batch is probably spoken for already, but a non-limited 911 GT2 Clubsport would start at 405,000 Euros without taxes, so the ‘25’ is definitely not cheap.
Coincidentally, 2021 was also the year when Manthey-Racing celebrated its 25th anniversary, and the two companies unveiled a limited-edition customer racing car based on the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport.
Likely due to the international health crisis and, more recently, to the situation in Ukraine, it took almost a year until spy photographers got a chance to spot a test version of the distinctively looking Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25, of which only 30 units will be ever manufactured.
Effectively bridging the gap between the 991 and 992 generations of the 911, the limited-edition racing car is essentially a 911 GT2 RS on steroids, developed by Porsche and Manthey for track days and circuit racing.
Like the 2018 Porsche 935 and the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport it is based on, the new model is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-liter flat-six producing 515 kW (700 PS). Power is transferred to the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox (PDK).
Its aerodynamic prowess should make it a weapon on the world’s best circuits in the right hands, but it’s the overall design that catches the eye.
Inspired by Manthey’s 911 GT3 R, which Nürburgring fans fondly dubbed “Grello” because of its distinctive green and yellow livery, the test model features subtle accents in these colors to underline the connection, with most of the body panels being the same color as the carbon fiber they are made from.
The 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 was designed by Grant Larson from Style Porsche, who was also responsible for the striking looks of other racing cars, like the 911 RSR, 911 GT3 R and even the revived 935 from 2018.
There is no word on pricing yet, even though the entire 30-unit batch is probably spoken for already, but a non-limited 911 GT2 Clubsport would start at 405,000 Euros without taxes, so the ‘25’ is definitely not cheap.