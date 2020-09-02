Porsche 935 Fought a Pair of 911 GT2 RS Clubsports, One Comes on top of PPIHC

Two narrow lanes, lots of twists and hairpins, 12.5 miles of stare Death and Destruction in the face and a finish line situated around 14,115-feet above sea level. Each year, North American motorsport turns its eyes towards the time-attack hill climb event that’s been a staple of daring human nature since way back in 1916. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb (PPIHC) has been capturing the imagination and egos of many, including Porsche.

23 photos