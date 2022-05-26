This 1975 Lamborghini Countach LP 400 Periscopio Is 100% Perfect

Fewer than 2,000 units of the Countach were produced between 1974 and 1990, of which the Periscopio accounts for around 150 units. This example of the breed, chassis no. 1120220, is a proper collector’s car.
The 1975 model was exported to Japan in the late 1970s, then converted to LP 400 Series II specifications before it was reimported to the United States in the 1980s. The current owner drove it for approximately three years, then locked the car in the garage for the better part of two decades. Fast forward to 2017, and that’s when the peeps at Bobileff Motorcar Company in San Diego restored the raging bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese at much expense.
The numbers-matching engine shows 14,298 miles (23,010 kilometers) on the clock, yet as it’s often the case with Italian classics, true mileage isn’t known. Refinished in the original color, the periscope-style model is called this way after the roof depression carrier over from the LP 500 prototype.
LP stands for longitudinally-mounted engine whereas 400 approximates the displacement of the Giotto Bizzarrini-developed powerplant. When it was brand-spanking new, the 3.9-liter V12 used to crank out 370 horsepower at 8,000 revolutions per minute and 269 pound-feet (365 Nm) at 5,000 rpm.
Serviced with fresh oil in the fall of 2021, the free-breathing lump is joined by six carburetors, twin coils, and twin distributors. The only transmission offered in the Countach, regardless of variant, is a Lamborghini-developed manual that originally featured a dry-plate clutch from Fichtel & Sachs.
Pictured on Campagnolo alloys and Michelin XWX tires, the Countach LP 400 Periscopio in the featured clips also flaunts gold-painted brake calipers on every corner. The brake fluid was flushed in preparation for the sale.
Trimmed in tan leather, brushed suede, and beige carpeting, this amazing piece of automotive history isn’t exactly cheap. The car is currently rocking a high bid of $750k on Bring a Trailer, with eight days left on the ticker.
