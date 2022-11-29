McLaren EV Sedan Looks Like a Match Made in CGI Heaven When Mixed With a Tesla S Plaid

Rumors about McLaren Automotive branching out of the two-door sports and supercar game have been swirling around the mill for years.
But now the fresh McLaren chief, Michael Leiters, is someone with expanded views after in the past he took care of the creation of cool stuff like the Porsche Cayenne and Ferrari Purosangue SUVs. So, a crossover SUV to fight in the stratosphere of the ultra-luxury super-SUVs may finally be on the horizon.
That is not all, though, as a high-riding high-performance machine to fight the 735-hp BMW XM Label Red is not the only quirky product on McLaren’s radar. And the CEO subsequently hinted that an electric sedan capable of challenging the Tesla Model S flagship, aka the Plaid, may also be an interesting thought for the company’s think tank.
And, just recently, we heard of Tesla’s project ‘Highland,’ which the rumor mill claims to be the codename for an impending Model 3 refresh. Alas, in the virtual realm, perhaps that’s the secretive plan of joining forces with McLaren to give them an EV limousine riding on the backbones of the Tesla Model S Plaid. Or, at least, that would be the case if the digital automotive artist acting from the covers of the automotive.diffusion account on social media would have his way.
So, after imagining the potential McLaren SUV and then going after the CGI mashup laurels with stuff like a Ferrari Prius Hybrid family car or a mid-engine Bentley supercar, now it is time for “a few design proposals for a possible McLaren EV sedan” dressed in crimson or blue. Maybe their colors are dependent on viewers being happy or sad that McLaren and Tesla combined to create a digital British Model S Plaid.
Who knows? All we can be sure of is that opinions are highly divided on this one. So, does it get our CGI hall pass, or not?
