2024 Tesla Model 3 Facelift Reportedly In the Works, Expect an Even Simpler Design

Tesla publicly states it aims to sell 20 million EVs by 2030. Critics rightfully argue it will never get there with old vehicles in a four-model lineup. The only second-generation car the EV maker has ever committed to selling is the Roadster, which was presented in 2017. It seems the company’s strategy is focusing on refreshed versions of its current cars. According to Reuters, the next one to receive them will be the Model 3.

23 photos