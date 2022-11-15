McLaren 720S on AGL67s Plays the Matte and Glossy Murdered-Out Game Like a Boss

Just recently, we found out from the rumor mill that McLaren’s CEO hints the exotic British automaker is considering the development of a silent (electric) performance sedan.
The latter might one day become capable of challenging the likes of Tesla’s Model S Plaid, and that could bode well for the company that is now even mulling the expansion into the coveted ultra-luxury super-SUV segment. But there are more ways to be likened to a dark, menacing, and potentially deadly road ‘predator.’ One could also go murdered-out with a McLaren, as is the fashion among affluent North American custom car owners.
And what better choice than a McLaren 720S, the trialed and battle-tested 710-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 supercar that has birthed so many cool and potentially iconic automotive moments? Well, the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered a dark and menacing British treat from Scottsdale-based UWT.
The Arizona-dwelling Ultimate Mobile Wheel & Tire automotive customization shop is credited for unleashing this murdered-out 720S into the wild. And it looks ready to eat any sports car trying to make it look like a fool on and off the road track. Of course, there is no need to take our word for granted.
Just look at the ritzy photo shoot (in the gallery above) or the social media post embedded below to notice that everything is black. Well, save for a quartet of contrasting yellow specks of color. They were thrown on the massive brake calipers and might serve as a cool way to direct our attention toward the cherry on top (or at the four extremes, depending on the POV) of the extreme aerodynamic kit build.
That would be AG Luxury’s set of AGL67 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels, which as opposed to the entire body (plus the aftermarket aero kit) were finished in Matte Black instead of glossy lacquer. Oh well, AG can also play the orange/black 720S game (with Brushed Grigio/CF/Gloss Black AGL67 SPEC3s), if you want, as seen in the second post embedded below!
And what better choice than a McLaren 720S, the trialed and battle-tested 710-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 supercar that has birthed so many cool and potentially iconic automotive moments? Well, the custom-forged wheel experts over at Santa Fe Springs, California-based AG Luxury have uncovered a dark and menacing British treat from Scottsdale-based UWT.
The Arizona-dwelling Ultimate Mobile Wheel & Tire automotive customization shop is credited for unleashing this murdered-out 720S into the wild. And it looks ready to eat any sports car trying to make it look like a fool on and off the road track. Of course, there is no need to take our word for granted.
Just look at the ritzy photo shoot (in the gallery above) or the social media post embedded below to notice that everything is black. Well, save for a quartet of contrasting yellow specks of color. They were thrown on the massive brake calipers and might serve as a cool way to direct our attention toward the cherry on top (or at the four extremes, depending on the POV) of the extreme aerodynamic kit build.
That would be AG Luxury’s set of AGL67 monoblock forged aftermarket wheels, which as opposed to the entire body (plus the aftermarket aero kit) were finished in Matte Black instead of glossy lacquer. Oh well, AG can also play the orange/black 720S game (with Brushed Grigio/CF/Gloss Black AGL67 SPEC3s), if you want, as seen in the second post embedded below!