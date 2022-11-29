Virtual Plymouth Road Runner Returns From the Dead, Looks Like a Casual Restomod

Gone extinct in the summer of 2001, the Plymouth brand has remained a darling of the automotive enthusiast crowd ever since.
It was all thanks to cool models such as the great Barracuda muscle car hunter, the dark and menacing (Christine) Fury, the crazy Superbird aero warrior, the daring Valiant, or the mighty upscale GTX. But how about the Road Runner, the mid-size affordable performance model that even had the ‘Beep-Beep’ horn modeled after the animated Looney Tunes character?
Well, aside from being a bucket list wish for the folks who loved the Wile E. Coyote chase mishaps, it was also something that could offer about the same thrills as the expensive GTX but in a more basic trim, lower-priced package. And, of course, it quickly built a minor cult following over the years since its demise (it was produced between 1968 and 1980).
Even today, some people might want to see the nameplate revived, even if only across the digital realm. Well, no worries, as Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, continues his dream ride periplus alongside HotCars, and just revealed “the return of the Plymouth Road Runner.”
In keeping with the original, built for the 1968 through 1970 model years, this is a two-door hardtop coupe with dual front headlights, a nice hood vent, and rocking a full-width taillight design, this time presumably of the LED variety. The pixel master also saw fit to give it a few additional CGI restomod details, such as the two-tone paintjob, a slammed attitude, a widebody aerodynamic kit atmosphere, and a nice set of aftermarket-style classic wire wheels.
Alas, that is not all, since the big discs and red brake calipers, along with the chunky dual exhaust at the rear, also suggest that something modern and feisty resides under the hood. Perhaps an SRT Hellcat mill?
