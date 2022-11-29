Undaunted Ford Bronco Went From CGI to Reality, Project ‘Buckwild’ Could Be Yours

No matter the trials and tribulations (late deliveries, some big quality and reliability issues), it is safe to say that Ford’s Bronco revival still counts as one of the most important vehicles of the early 2020s.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as there are countless examples of hyped-beyond-belief Ford Broncos. But for today’s purpose, we are only going to refer to the niche of charity auctions and raffles.
For example, remember how we recently talked about the collaboration between the automotive legend Chip Foose and the film icon Gary Sinise? The mortar between their bricks was a cool, stars-and-stripes-themed blue Ford Bronco First Edition, customized by Foose before the off-road SUV hits the auction block on January 4th, with all proceeds going to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
The latter helps veterans, first responders, their families, and more of those in need, so it’s for an exceptionally good cause. But that one is not the only neat Ford Bronco up for grabs with the bonus of doing a good deed. Instead, let us also refer to Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who also shares some ‘rendering to reality’ Ford Bronco work, again for a particularly worthy cause.
He played with his CGI brush set for Undaunted Apparel, a clothing brand that has products “reflecting the brave and daring,” plus those “not discouraged, or disheartened; resolutely courageous.” And there is a good reason for the pixel master turning rendering into reality so that Undaunted could build the custom Ford Bronco as they saw fit. For a limited time, every dollar spent while shopping the company’s apparel will turn into a chance to win the ‘Buck Wild sweepstakes.’
Aptly named ‘Project Buckwild,’ this four-door Ford Bronco will also be the driving factor behind “a portion of the proceeds from every order going back to this amazing organization.” That would be Warfighter Made, a nonprofit located in Temecula, California, which “provides recreational therapy to ill, injured and combat wounded veterans.”
