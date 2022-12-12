Widebody Ford Mustang ‘Black Pony’ Rides Virtual JDM Wave of Volk TE37 Love

As far as pony/muscle car enthusiasts are concerned, anyone not talking about the unknown fate of the Camaro should be discussing the fresh new extremes: either the Banshee EV future of the Dodge models or the upcoming 2024 Ford Mustang (S650).
Well, that is mostly valid when modern fans are involved, of course. Those may be highly interested in finding out if a potential Corvette sub-brand means there will be no more future for the Chevy Camaro sibling. Or about all those nine power levels promised by Dodge with the Banshee EV powertrain of the upcoming production version of the Charger Daytona SRT Concept.
As for Blue Oval aficionados, well, the ICE lifestyle still suits them well, all thanks to the upcoming S650 EcoBoost and Coyote V8 shenanigans. But what about those who only have eyes for the classic versions? Then, an original 1964 (and a half) to 1973 model year Ford Mustang is always a good starting point for anyone’s dream build project, even if only virtually.
Speaking of the latter imaginative realm of digital artists, here is Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, who was inspired by his never-ending digital JDM love for this CGI Mustang build. Remember, this is not just any other CGI expert we are talking about, as his normal ‘nine-to-five’ hustle is to act as the Head Designer over at the outrageously fashionable West Coast Customs!
So, it should be no wonder that he sometimes dabbles with the Americana stuff. Although, even on this occasion his JDM passion still got the better of him and ‘Black Pony’ morphed into a thoroughly slammed and marvelously widebody Mustang riding without any remorse on the iconic, white Volk TE37s! As such, do we forgive the ‘transgression’ and give them our CGI hall pass, or not?
