1998 Lexus LS Springs Back to a Digital Lifestyle, It Has Obvious Mercedes DNA

We all know that back in 1989 when it first appeared, the Lexus LS flagship full-size luxury sedan had a clear target – the Mercedes-Benz S-Class.
Today, though, after five generations, the premium Japanese automaker finally managed to distance its LS nameplate from the S-Class-wannabe jokes, using a clear-cut design that is clearly all Lexus. But what happens when someone actually doesn’t like it and considers it “weak?”
Frankly, if you are a regular person, the solutions are simple. So, you can either wait and see if the next iteration is any better or select a model from the competition. Also, there is always the choice of going into the past and buying a used previous generation.
But if you are a member of the brotherhood of virtual automotive artists, you can also take matters into their hands – or at the tip of the CGI brush, on this occasion. Such was the case with Marouane Bembli, the digital artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is keen on unofficially bringing back to CGI life the second-gen LS refresh.
As such, after a traditional yet quick history lesson about the LS legacy, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video he started fiddling (from the 6:20 mark!) with an unsuspecting 1998 Lexus LS. The objective was clear – since the author doesn’t like the current design direction of Lexus, he decided to make the old-school variant a tad more prepared for contemporary shenanigans, complete with subtle tweaks for a meaner, modern stance.
Alas, there is also one key omission – or perhaps it’s totally intended. During the transformation, the pixel master also gave his virtual Lexus LS project a set of much larger wheels and tires. The only downside to the planted morphing is that he also ‘forgot’ to get rid of the Mercedes emblems…
Frankly, if you are a regular person, the solutions are simple. So, you can either wait and see if the next iteration is any better or select a model from the competition. Also, there is always the choice of going into the past and buying a used previous generation.
But if you are a member of the brotherhood of virtual automotive artists, you can also take matters into their hands – or at the tip of the CGI brush, on this occasion. Such was the case with Marouane Bembli, the digital artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on YouTube, who is keen on unofficially bringing back to CGI life the second-gen LS refresh.
As such, after a traditional yet quick history lesson about the LS legacy, in his latest behind-the-scenes making-of video he started fiddling (from the 6:20 mark!) with an unsuspecting 1998 Lexus LS. The objective was clear – since the author doesn’t like the current design direction of Lexus, he decided to make the old-school variant a tad more prepared for contemporary shenanigans, complete with subtle tweaks for a meaner, modern stance.
Alas, there is also one key omission – or perhaps it’s totally intended. During the transformation, the pixel master also gave his virtual Lexus LS project a set of much larger wheels and tires. The only downside to the planted morphing is that he also ‘forgot’ to get rid of the Mercedes emblems…