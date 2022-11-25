Lexus LS Becomes Smarter for 2023, UK Deliveries Kicking Off Next March

Lexus has updated the LS for the 2023 model year, making it smarter overall and giving it some tweaks on the inside. But you already know this, as they have detailed it last week, only that was the U.S.-spec, and this one is the UK version, whose deliveries will commence in March.
One of the biggest novelties is the infotainment system, with its 12.3-inch touchscreen display. It is standard on all versions of the company’s flagship sedan and can be controlled via smartphones or voice commands.
The latter function can be used to make phone calls, change the ambient temperature, operate the audio, and search the internet for various stuff. It also supports wireless Apple CarPlay, and wired Android Auto, and can be updated over-the-air.
Users can also operate certain features remotely via the Lexus Premium Link. Offered with a four-year subscription plan as standard, the app allows them to pre-heat or pre-warm the cabin prior to a journey, defrost the windscreen, lock and unlock the doors, and activate the hazard lights. Driving analytics are also provided via the smartphone app, and warning light information will be displayed on the owners’ gadgets too. A ‘find my car’ search function is also available.
Toyota premium car brand’s ‘always connected’ navigation system makes journeys more pleasant by combining the cloud-based real-time traffic information with the road and parking data from the Premium Connectivity service.
Maneuvering the 2023 Lexus LS is easier thanks to the under-floor see-through function on the Panoramic View Monitor. This new feature shows the conditions beneath the car, as well as the position of the wheels, improving the spatial awareness during the reversing maneuvers with the Parking Assist monitor that reveals the center line.
Last but not least, the automaker’s rival to the likes of the BMW 7 Series, Audi A8, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class has switches for the aforementioned features on the updated center console, whose shape is new so that it can store a smartphone without having to open or close the lid.
