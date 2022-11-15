Better Late Than Never, the Lexus LS Gets a Touchscreen for 2023

How long has it been since Lexus introduced the fifth-generation LS? The XF50 launched in January 2017 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The media and enthusiasts immediately noticed the switch from V8 muscle to V6 options, but more importantly, few peeps noticed the archaic infotainment system of the full-size luxury sedan. Instead of a touchscreen, which came standard in the G11 and G12 BMW 7er, Lexus decided on a trackpad-like interface dubbed Remote Touch.
As implied by the headline, Lexus finally switched to a touchscreen for the LS. The 2023 model year adopts a 12.3-inch unit that features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Both of them are cordless. The Lexus Interface further sweetens the deal with Service Connect, Safety Connect, Wi-Fi Connect, and Voice Assistant trials. Gifted with anti-glare technology, the infotainment system boasts enhanced noise cancellation.
Two microphones, seat detection, and speaker location capabilities also need to be mentioned, along with Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. Bluetooth connectivity supports two devices paired simultaneously. What else is new for 2023? “Attention to detail with more USB ports throughout” is all that Lexus is willing to share for the time being. Lexus didn’t detail the number of ports and the USB type it offers.
Pricing for the U.S. market begins at $77,535 including the $1,150 destination freight charge. The F Sport, which is rear-wheel drive as standard like the base specification, is $81,135. The LS 500 AWD and LS 500 F Sport AWD retail at $80,785 and $84,385, respectively. At the very top of the spectrum, the LS 500h with Lexus Teammate costs $113,435.
Teammate refers to the Mobility Teammate Concept. Advanced Drive and Advanced Park are standard in conjunction with the hybrid powertrain. Advanced Drive supports SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. As for Advanced Park, think of it as a hands-free parking system that automatically controls the luxury sedan’s steering, throttle, brakes, and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space.
The combustion-only LS 500 rocks a twin-turbo V6 with 416 horsepower on full song. The naturally-aspirated V6 in the hybrid and the hybrid side of the fuel-sipping powertrain crank out 354 ponies.
Two microphones, seat detection, and speaker location capabilities also need to be mentioned, along with Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist. Bluetooth connectivity supports two devices paired simultaneously. What else is new for 2023? “Attention to detail with more USB ports throughout” is all that Lexus is willing to share for the time being. Lexus didn’t detail the number of ports and the USB type it offers.
Pricing for the U.S. market begins at $77,535 including the $1,150 destination freight charge. The F Sport, which is rear-wheel drive as standard like the base specification, is $81,135. The LS 500 AWD and LS 500 F Sport AWD retail at $80,785 and $84,385, respectively. At the very top of the spectrum, the LS 500h with Lexus Teammate costs $113,435.
Teammate refers to the Mobility Teammate Concept. Advanced Drive and Advanced Park are standard in conjunction with the hybrid powertrain. Advanced Drive supports SAE Level 2 semi-autonomous driving. As for Advanced Park, think of it as a hands-free parking system that automatically controls the luxury sedan’s steering, throttle, brakes, and gear changes when parallel parking or backing into a parking space.
The combustion-only LS 500 rocks a twin-turbo V6 with 416 horsepower on full song. The naturally-aspirated V6 in the hybrid and the hybrid side of the fuel-sipping powertrain crank out 354 ponies.