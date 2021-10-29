2022 Lexus LS 500 Gets More Standard Features, New Optional Extras

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 opens the list, a suite of active safety features that kicks off with the Pre-Collision System that includes Frontal Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Pedestrian and Bicyclist Detection, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Intelligent High Beams, and Road Sign Assist. For model year 2022, every single LS 500 trim level comes with LSS+ 2.5 as standard.Lexus Safety System+ A is the higher-tier suite that expands the response range of the Pre-Collision System. It further adds a Front Lateral Side Pre-Collision System, which is designed to detect vehicles approaching diagonally in front of the full-size luxobarge. Lane Change Assist is added to Lane Tracing Assist, and Front Cross-Traffic Alert warns the driver of automobiles or bicycles approaching from the right or left at intersections.The second enhancement comes in the form of hand-applied Haku door trim available with the Luxury and Executive packages. Haku foil is extremely thin, which is why it must be applied by hand to achieve the desired result.And finally, even the base model can be specified with a 23-speaker premium audio system from Mark Levinson. This option is rocking 2,400 watts, which is more than enough for your neighbor to call the cops if you’re listening to music in the garage with the volume cranked up at full blast.Offered in a choice of nine exterior colors depending on the grade, the LS 500 range starts at $76,000 excluding $1,075 for the destination charge. All-wheel drive adds $3,250 to the tally, and the F Sport package is $3,600 on top of the aforementioned configurations. All trim levels of the LS 500 rely on a twin-turbo V6 engine that develops 416 hp and 442 lb-ft (600 Nm).