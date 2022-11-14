Lexus and Adidas Team Up for a Custom RX Inspired by Marvel's Latest Box-Office Hit

Lexus announced a collaboration with a couple of students, Adidas, a 3D-printing company, and Calty Design Research. The scope of this project is to bring forward an RX 500h F Sport that draws inspiration from the ethos of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Here’s what’s happening.
Lexus planned on helping Adidas with its “Wakanda Forever Collection” launch. The German maker of shoes and apparel wanted to bring those designs into the automotive world. So, their canvas of choice was the refreshed RX 500h F Sport.
To make sure the Wakandan spirit is properly reflected, Adidas chose a bold yet almost elegant exterior wrap. A daring blend of shapes and colors creates a pattern that fits the generous body of the electrified SUV. Details like words spelled in the Wakandan alphabet bring forward a vision that borrows the courage of humans that were met with hardships and grief. The character’s undefeated desire to move forward against all odds is what makes this Marvel movie a true gem, a mirror most humans would like to look at.
Besides the wrap, Adidas's School for Experiential Education in Design students joined in on the fun and created an interior fit for this challenge. Calty Design Research helped them understand what’s needed for great automotive design and gave them the best tips possible.
The 3D-printing company named Carbon hopped on board and put its Digital Light Synthesis technology to work by helping the students with their interior design goals.
To make sure the custom RX isn’t just a fancy wrap, Lexus and its partners decided to transform the SUV inside and out. So, the interior will reflect the essence of the movie by transferring key visual elements to the car’s cabin. That’s why things like the gold print section of the seating surfaces and purple door panel inserts create an intense space. Carbon’s and Adidas's fingerprint lives on through the energy-returning athletic shoe midsole material used for the headrests. Laser-cut wood and gold trim add a little more exclusivity throughout the interior.
Lastly, Gordon Ting is also involved in the project. Well-known for his custom car-building abilities, the man overwatched the entire process and made sure everyone’s vision was brought to life. The result is this amazing thing named Lexus RX 500h F SPORT Vibe-Branium AWD DIRECT4.
