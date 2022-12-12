Renault Oroch Is Digitally Ready for a Chevy Montana Brawl, Maverick Could Care Less

Now that both the Hyundai Santa Cruz and Ford Maverick unibody pickup trucks have shown that North America still loves compact workhorses, everyone’s attention has turned South.
While carmakers abandoned the compact pickup truck segment in the United States because they thought the pocket-sized workhorses weren’t fashionable enough for the fast-paced times we live in, recent developments have proved otherwise. And other automakers have taken the appropriate lessons from seeing the unibody trucks sporting the four-door lifestyle instead of a coupe-utility (Ute) approach.
Naturally, one of the first to comply with the new customer desires was Chevrolet, with the Detroit automaker recently introducing the (rather) quirky new Montana with split-headlight styling and a larger, four-door body. But let us remember that over in South America the segment was already occupied by competing models such as the Renault Oroch (formerly known as the Duster Oroch before this spring’s fresh redesign).
So, people might think that Renault will answer in kind, and also make the upcoming second-generation Oroch compact pickup truck a tad larger. Well, a lot more, if you ask Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Oroch truck - in full CGI.
And if you ignore the blurred lettering details, this pixel master is doing a splendid job of making the hypothetical next Oroch iteration a lot more appealing than the Chevy Montana competitor. But to anyone watching from the CGI sidelines, including a Ford Maverick, this attempt would seem futile.
And it is not because of the Megane styling traits, but rather due to the Toyota Tacoma body snatching! Oh well, this is merely wishful thinking, so perhaps the Japanese automaker will just ignore it as a fake with no relevance in the real world.
Naturally, one of the first to comply with the new customer desires was Chevrolet, with the Detroit automaker recently introducing the (rather) quirky new Montana with split-headlight styling and a larger, four-door body. But let us remember that over in South America the segment was already occupied by competing models such as the Renault Oroch (formerly known as the Duster Oroch before this spring’s fresh redesign).
So, people might think that Renault will answer in kind, and also make the upcoming second-generation Oroch compact pickup truck a tad larger. Well, a lot more, if you ask Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing the next Oroch truck - in full CGI.
And if you ignore the blurred lettering details, this pixel master is doing a splendid job of making the hypothetical next Oroch iteration a lot more appealing than the Chevy Montana competitor. But to anyone watching from the CGI sidelines, including a Ford Maverick, this attempt would seem futile.
And it is not because of the Megane styling traits, but rather due to the Toyota Tacoma body snatching! Oh well, this is merely wishful thinking, so perhaps the Japanese automaker will just ignore it as a fake with no relevance in the real world.