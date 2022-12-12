Original Honda NSX Gets a Ritzy Virtual Tribute, and It Sure Loves the EV Lifestyle

It has been a while since we last heard about the Acura/Honda NSX, that two-seat, mid-engined coupe sports car sold by Honda and Accord (depending on your region), and that is always a saddening occurrence.
For example, we rejoiced at the sight of Max Verstappen’s all-new Acura/Honda NSX Type S, and we did not feel at all jealous over Honda gifting him with the limited-edition swan song of the second generation. Why? Simply because that is a two-time F1 World Champion we are talking about, not the latest one-second internet sensation VIP. Anyway, back to the NSX.
The model that was in production between 1990 and 2005 in its original ICE-only form and then again from 2016 to 2022 in the reinvented hybrid second generation is now in limbo. Which is even sadder, frankly, as we are dealing with a true icon of the JDM world. Anyway, that’s not a big setback in the imaginative world of virtual automotive artists, frankly.
So, here are the good folks over at Car Design Media (aka cardesignmedia on social media), who recently tipped us off to Ulises Morales’ fresh, electrifying Honda NSX proposal. The IAAD transportation designer alumni and current UNAM visual designer is better known as ulisesmoralesmendoza on social media, where he loves to dabble with about anything, from Polestar city EVs to electric hypercar concepts.
Notice that sustainability is a recurring theme for this pixel master, so it should be no wonder that his “little tribute” to Honda’s original NSX follows the natural progression of ICE-hybrid-EV and is now also fully electric. Hey, if anyone doubted the fact, there are even a couple of crates full of apples inside the very spacious frunk to make sure no one will dare say there’s any trace of gasoline left anywhere!
As for technical details, there are none. So, all we can do is judge the design – just like every follower out there on social media…
