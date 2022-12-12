2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied Resting in the Snow Partially Untucked

Can you believe it’s been eight years since Mercedes-AMG launched the first-gen GT? The sports/super model, depending on the configuration, is now getting ready for a more serious refresh, which will keep it on the competitive side of the segment at least until the end of the decade.
Spied numerous times in all sorts of environments, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT now sits under the hypothetical spotlight again, this time with a prototype scooped resting in a parking lot in the snow, close to the Arctic Circle.
Looking like an evolution of its predecessor, to no one’s surprise, it has about the same footprint, and a very long hood housing the powertrain that still breathes air through the Panamericana grille, which was redesigned. Speaking of the redesign, the updates comprise new everything, from the front and rear bumpers, to the lighting units, quarter panels, doors, and so on.
As for the biggest novelty as far as this yellow tester is concerned, that would be the limited amount of camouflage. The vinyl stickers were applied to the front and rear ends, while also partially covering the doors. This indirectly tells us that the unveiling should be just around the corner, with the latest unofficial intel stating that it might premiere sometime next year, which would make it a 2024 model by the time it arrives in our market.
Sharing its construction with the latest Mercedes-AMG SL, probably with the same infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, the all-new two-door GT will likely have a 2+2 seating layout, and should launch with a variety of powertrains. Expect plug-in hybrids to join the usual gasoline-fed units, as well as the ubiquitous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, in various stages of tune, which will help it better rival the likes of the Porsche 911, and 4Matic+ rear-biased all-wheel drive system.
