Futuristic Audi ‘Eighty’ Mixes Vintage B2 Quattro DNA With a Dash of CGI Daringness

Back during the 1970s through the 1990s, compact cars got as little and nimble as they could. Unlike today’s behemoths which are not only less wieldy but also a whole lot boring. Sometimes.
If anyone needs an example of how to make perfectly drivable yet uncommonly boring cars, there are a couple of ideas that might spring to everyone’s mind. For example, we could take Romanian carmaker, Dacia, if we discuss regular, no-frills automakers, or Audi if we seek to dive into the world of premium manufacturers.
The latter has not been doing great as of late, sitting in the growing shadow of its main rivals – Mercedes-Benz and BMW. As it turns out, being classic or outrageous is never going out of fashion, unlike taking the bland and uninteresting approach! But, of course, there are solutions to any predicament.
Some, unfortunately for Audi, are merely wishful thinking. Such is the case with the latest feature from the good folks over at Car Design World (aka cardesignworld on social media), who tipped us off to Tomas Kvapil’s fresh Audi ‘Eighty’ proposal. The virtual artist from Prague, the Czech Republic, goes by the _t_kvapil_ moniker on social media and has been playing with CGI guns and cars, just like many of us do (though mostly in our spare time).
Anyway, his latest idea comes in the form of an Audi 80 revival of sorts. It is not a traditional reinvention of the two- and four-door saloon (plus station wagon) series, though. Instead, his Audi ‘Eighty’ project functions more like a futuristic reinterpretation of both the original Audi 80 two-door saloon as well as the B2 Audi Quattro, the mid-size road and rally car that is probably weeping with the shame of what its parent has become these bland and uninteresting days.
And what we are dealing with is a futuristic little two-door coupe, with a “boxy silhouette, long overhangs and the raw feeling” of the reinterpreted original car, “without being too retro.” Plus, quite obviously, this imagined ‘Eighty’ also “draws (ample) inspiration from product design,” according to the author.
