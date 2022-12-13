S650 Ford Mustang Station Wagon Now Prepares to Join a Growing Digital Family

Currently, in its sixth generation, the Ford Mustang has a tough mission ahead of it. After all, it will potentially have to carry the banner of pony/muscle cars going forward.
Right now, one can still shop around a few muscle, and/or sports cars on the North American market. Alas, if you want the Detroit Three staple, and also the traditional two-door arrangement, there are way fewer possibilities: Chevy Camaro and Corvette, Dodge Challenger, and Ford Mustang.
Going forward, the ICE-powered Dodges will be no more after the 2023 model year production ceases and all seven ‘Last Call’ special editions have reached the collectors. Instead, the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is showing the (Banshee) EV way forward for Stellantis.
General Motors is still keeping mum on its Camaro intentions, but already the rumor mill has exploded after failing to contain expanding whispers that from 2025 a Corvette sub-brand will be born with four-door coupe and crossover SUV additions to the C8 sports car roster. So, the ICE pony/muscle car banner is now residing firmly on the S650 seventh-generation Mustang shoulders.
But what if Ford also tries to make the Mustang nameplate a sub-brand, just like it already did with the Bronco reinvention? After all, they already have the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover SUV. And Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is quickly back in the 2024 Ford Mustang mood, actively seeking to further expand the CGI family.
Recently, the pixel master cooked up a potential S650 Ford Mustang GT four-door sedan transformation – just in case you needed a feisty V8 limo for your next business meeting. Now the CGI expert is also teasing the next digital Mustang idea. And by the looks of the silver Ford residing in the background alongside the crimson Mustang GT sedan, we are in for a big station wagon treat, and soon!
