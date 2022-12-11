Is Mercedes-AMG's S 63 E Performance the Absolute PHEV Best of Classic Limousines?

The S-Class from Mercedes-AMG has just (surprisingly) sprung out of the shadows, almost ready to take a 791-hp PHEV bite out of the full-size luxury sedan establishment. But is that even enough, anymore?
In the face of great crossover, SUV, and truck adversity – not to mention the impending EV revolution – passenger cars have taken a hit in terms of both popularity and sales. Alas, carmakers are not yet ready to abandon all of them, especially the segments where there’s a massive profit being made even after a single unit sale.
Such is the case with the full-size luxury sedan class, where quirky stuff like the all-new Genesis G90 (recently crowned 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year), the recently updated, smarter 2023 Lexus LS, or the dream ultra-luxury limo (a Ghost, not a Phantom – that one is way bigger) are trying to fight the German establishment. But we all know that is a bit futile.
Remember, though, big profits are made even with very few sold examples in this stratosphere, so no wonder that even the boring D5 Audi A8 is still alive and well, as disappointing as it may be for many. Also, we are not here to discuss this model that has fallen prey to the shadows of market oblivion. Instead, I think we found the absolute best of classic limousines in the form of the S-Class from Mercedes-AMG, aka the S 63 E Performance.
Surprisingly announced quite soon after the disappointing C 63 S E Performance, which has a 2.0-liter four-pot assisted by electricity under the hood, the flagship S 63 E Performance still rocks the traditional hand-made AMG 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine. Plus, an electric motor for the rear axle, so they form an electrified 4Matic beast that is capable of churning out no less than 791 horsepower (800 ps!), the most of any S-Class to date.
kWh battery pack.
Instead, let us discuss the fact that it has just one dual-personality rival. Frankly, that is the split-headlight BMW 7 Series, either in close-matching M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid form or as the fully electric i7. There is just one tiny issue: the massive horsepower gap! Remember, the BMW M760e xDrive PHEV needs to make do with ‘just’ 563 hp (571 ps), while the fully electric i7 xDrive60 is slightly less punchy at 400 kW/544 ps/536 hp.
Alas, the pricing might also reflect the difference. So, in America, a new 7 Series has a starting MSRP of $93,300, while the i7 kicks off at $119,300. No one will expect the fresher and much more powerful AMG S 63 E Performance to arrive cheaper, right? In the end, though, neither the performance gap nor the pricing difference might matter. Frankly, if you ask me, the choice will come down to the design POV.
This is because the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance still looks decidedly classic and just about ready for any monochrome apparition, including the custom aftermarket murdered-out look so beloved on the West or East Coasts of the United States. Meanwhile, you must be a little off the hook to choose the new 7 Series or i7 – and no matter how many people call them ugly, there are always those who only care about standing out in a crowd, even if it’s the wrong instead of the right one.
Such is the case with the full-size luxury sedan class, where quirky stuff like the all-new Genesis G90 (recently crowned 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year), the recently updated, smarter 2023 Lexus LS, or the dream ultra-luxury limo (a Ghost, not a Phantom – that one is way bigger) are trying to fight the German establishment. But we all know that is a bit futile.
Remember, though, big profits are made even with very few sold examples in this stratosphere, so no wonder that even the boring D5 Audi A8 is still alive and well, as disappointing as it may be for many. Also, we are not here to discuss this model that has fallen prey to the shadows of market oblivion. Instead, I think we found the absolute best of classic limousines in the form of the S-Class from Mercedes-AMG, aka the S 63 E Performance.
Surprisingly announced quite soon after the disappointing C 63 S E Performance, which has a 2.0-liter four-pot assisted by electricity under the hood, the flagship S 63 E Performance still rocks the traditional hand-made AMG 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine. Plus, an electric motor for the rear axle, so they form an electrified 4Matic beast that is capable of churning out no less than 791 horsepower (800 ps!), the most of any S-Class to date.
kWh battery pack.
Instead, let us discuss the fact that it has just one dual-personality rival. Frankly, that is the split-headlight BMW 7 Series, either in close-matching M760e xDrive plug-in hybrid form or as the fully electric i7. There is just one tiny issue: the massive horsepower gap! Remember, the BMW M760e xDrive PHEV needs to make do with ‘just’ 563 hp (571 ps), while the fully electric i7 xDrive60 is slightly less punchy at 400 kW/544 ps/536 hp.
Alas, the pricing might also reflect the difference. So, in America, a new 7 Series has a starting MSRP of $93,300, while the i7 kicks off at $119,300. No one will expect the fresher and much more powerful AMG S 63 E Performance to arrive cheaper, right? In the end, though, neither the performance gap nor the pricing difference might matter. Frankly, if you ask me, the choice will come down to the design POV.
This is because the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance still looks decidedly classic and just about ready for any monochrome apparition, including the custom aftermarket murdered-out look so beloved on the West or East Coasts of the United States. Meanwhile, you must be a little off the hook to choose the new 7 Series or i7 – and no matter how many people call them ugly, there are always those who only care about standing out in a crowd, even if it’s the wrong instead of the right one.