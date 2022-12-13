Nissan Goes All-In on Canada's 2023 Montreal Auto Show With 'A-to-Z' Lineup of Cars

The Vancouver International Auto Show may have been canceled again for 2023, due to supply chain issues, but the Montreal Auto Show will still be organized, with several car manufacturers attending it. One of them will be Nissan, with an “A-to-Z lineup of new vehicles.”
In this case, the ‘A’ stands for the Ariya battery-electric crossover, and the ‘Z’ for the Nissan Z sports car, which will be joined by other models from the Japanese company’s stable at the event scheduled to run between January 20 and 29, 2023.
“After nearly three years of introducing products virtually, we are excited to showcase our fully refreshed A-to-Z lineup of new and thrilling vehicles for the first time in Canada, at the Montreal International Auto show,” said the brand’s local marketing director, Ken Heam. “The iconic Nissan Z and the all-electric Ariya are must-sees during this edition.”
Other Nissan-branded vehicles that will take the automotive event by storm will be the new Rogue, otherwise sold overseas as the X-Trail, and the redesigned Frontier pickup. Both of them represent “Nissan’s global transformation,” and they will sit under the spotlight next to the Sentra Cup car, and the Ariya Surfwagon Concept, which will “inspire owners to customize their own vehicles for next-level excitement,” according to the automaker.
Certainly one of the most eye-catching models at their stand, the Ariya Surfwagon Concept mixes modern technology features with retro styling, and comes with wood panel-style wrap. Those attending the event will get to test their virtual driving skills by putting the ‘Z’ through its paces on a racing sim.
The 2022 champ of the Nissan Sentra Cup, and first female racer to win an all-category title in a Canadian road-racing championship, Valerie Limoges, will attend the Montreal Auto Show, and will also race against visitors on January 28, and Karine Vanasse, Nissan spokesperson and Quebec-based actress, will visit the booth and talk to attendees.
“After nearly three years of introducing products virtually, we are excited to showcase our fully refreshed A-to-Z lineup of new and thrilling vehicles for the first time in Canada, at the Montreal International Auto show,” said the brand’s local marketing director, Ken Heam. “The iconic Nissan Z and the all-electric Ariya are must-sees during this edition.”
Other Nissan-branded vehicles that will take the automotive event by storm will be the new Rogue, otherwise sold overseas as the X-Trail, and the redesigned Frontier pickup. Both of them represent “Nissan’s global transformation,” and they will sit under the spotlight next to the Sentra Cup car, and the Ariya Surfwagon Concept, which will “inspire owners to customize their own vehicles for next-level excitement,” according to the automaker.
Certainly one of the most eye-catching models at their stand, the Ariya Surfwagon Concept mixes modern technology features with retro styling, and comes with wood panel-style wrap. Those attending the event will get to test their virtual driving skills by putting the ‘Z’ through its paces on a racing sim.
The 2022 champ of the Nissan Sentra Cup, and first female racer to win an all-category title in a Canadian road-racing championship, Valerie Limoges, will attend the Montreal Auto Show, and will also race against visitors on January 28, and Karine Vanasse, Nissan spokesperson and Quebec-based actress, will visit the booth and talk to attendees.