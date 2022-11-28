Nissan Ariya vs. the Moose Test: Is It a Fail or a Nail (in Its Coffin)?

Normally, we wouldn’t have jumped straight into it, but we’ll make an exception this time. So, that’s a ‘nail,’ because the Nissan Ariya has nailed the moose test – albeit not the slalom.
The version put to the test by Km77 was the base Evolve, with its 218 ps (215 hp / 160 kW) motor driving the front wheels, and 63 kWh battery, on the more expensive 255/45 tires Michelin Primacy 4 tires, which offer more grip than the standard ones, and come with bigger alloys too.
In the first attempt, performed at 77 kph (48 mph), it hit a cone with one of the rear wheels upon re-entry. The ESC (Electronic Stability Control) did its job, slowing it down, and the overall feedback was that of a safe and predictable car. The body roll was deemed as ‘moderate,’ and the steering ‘good.’
As a result, the Spanish YouTube channel behind it decided to give it a second go, at the same entry speed, and to no surprise, it performed well this time, avoiding all cones. Every other attempt at higher speeds resulted in understeer, and since it passed the test at the minimum entry speed required under Km77’s standards, there was no need to lower it anymore.
Usually, the slalom test poses no threats to cars, and the Nissan Ariya did 25.5 seconds, being slightly slower than the Peugeot e-2008. However, the team behind these challenges noted that it performed worse than in the moose test, adding that the ESC kicked in way too soon, and that the vehicle did not feel nimble at all. However, since there is a huge difference between not feeling nimble, and being dangerous, it also nailed this part.
As for its platform-sharing cousin, the Renault Megane E-Tech, it failed the moose test, earlier this fall. The French model came with 215/45 EfficientGrip Performance tires made by Goodyear, and it managed to stay away from the cones at 74 kph (46 mph).
