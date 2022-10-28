Driven: 2023 Nissan Ariya Hits an EV Sweet Spot
It’s been more than a decade since Nissan has been selling a mainstream electric car, the Leaf and now a long-awaited and larger sibling is reaching the market in the form of the 2023 Nissan Ariya. The first impression is that this new model has been worth the wait because it hits all the EV sweet spots when it comes to range, affordability and utility.
This compact-sized electric crossover has a unique, yet somewhat conventional styling, in a package that is roomy for its footprint and innovative in its execution. Ariya hardly boasts the greatest horsepower, quickest acceleration, or longest range. But its wide range of options including front and all-wheel drive and two different-size battery packs provide plenty of bang for the buck in a segment that often sees sticker prices that far outstrip the average transaction prices of mainstream vehicles.
Ariya’s styling is crisp and somewhat understated. It features thin chrome accents outlining a black front fascia panel where you’d normally see a grille—these strips subtly refer to the V-motion chrome cue used across Nissan’s lineup. The vehicle’s sleek profile is further defined by a chrome accent outlining the curving roof from A-pillar to hatch while the liftgate incorporates wraparound LED lighting.
The sleek overall appearance owes more to the Murano than the ruggedly styled Rogue. Like the Murano, it has a two-row five-passenger cabin that offers midsize vehicle roominess in a more compact body shell. Behind the second row, you’ll find 22.8 cubic feet of storage space that expands to 59.7 cubic feet when the rear seat is stowed.
The base battery pack is a 66-kWh unit used in the front-drive Engage and Engage e4ORCE AWD models. It provides 216 miles (348 km) of range in the former and 205 miles (330 km) in the latter. The larger 91 kWh battery pack is used across the remaining seven trim levels in both front- and all-wheel drive configurations. Range varies from 265 to 304 miles (426 to 489 km) depending on trim and drive configuration.
kW electric motor producing 238 horsepower and 221 lb-ft of torque. The e4ORCE AWD versions produces a total output of 389 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque.
Sliding behind the steering wheel, you’ll notice a cockpit that is clean and modern. There are touches like a power front bin that slides out from the center of the dash and a fore/aft power adjustable center console, you won’t find on other vehicles in its class. Two 12.3-inch digital displays, one in front of the driver with configurable instrumentation and a center touchscreen handle all the vehicle and infotainment duties.
There are plenty of secondary switches and controls on the steering wheel, and also on the dash to the right and left of the steering column. The switches to the left control various driver assists, rear hatch and charge port cover releases. To the right are backlit switches for the climate control temp, fan speed and defroster cleverly integrated into the faux wood veneer that runs beneath the vents from door to door. Similar embedded switches for drive modes, one-pedal driving and opening the dash power bin are found incorporated into the trim used on the center console.
The first Ariya models released are the front-drive variants. The Empower+ model we sampled shares much of the same competent road manners that Nissan has honed over the years in the smaller Leaf. Acceleration is swift and silent with good sound insulation in the cabin. The overall driving experience is effortless, with light steering, solid brake feel and a comfortable, relaxed ride. In the standard drive mode, regen braking is noticeable with the ability to get more aggressive when the one-pedal driving is engaged.
Our test car carries a base sticker price of $53,690 and includes a long list of standard equipment including front and rear heated seats, a heated steering wheel, a full suite of driver assists including intelligent cruise control, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning and keeping assist, and rear automatic braking.
While the flagship AWD Platinum model will top out at $60,190, those on a tighter budget may want to check out the shorter-range Engage models. The front-drive version starts at $43,190. For $4,000 more, you either add the e4ORCE AWD or for the same money, step up to the longer-range Venture.
Editor's note: Editor’s note: Matt DeLorenzo is author of “How to Buy an Affordable Electric Car: A Tightwad’s Guide to EV Ownership”.
