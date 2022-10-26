Driven: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Hits Most of the Right Notes
Cadillac is making a bold move to go all electric and the first vehicle in this effort is the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq. This midsize SUV has plenty of bells and whistles, but it faces stiff competition from other luxury makes who are also embracing an all-electric future.
From its exterior design to its stylish cabin, the all-new Cadillac Lyriq appears to be hitting all the right notes. The look is distinctive and fresh. The prominent Cadillac shield affixed to the vehicle’s nose is further emphasized by the similarly shaped front fascia with illuminated feature lines that stand in stark contrast the to the piano-black finish. The faux grille is flanked by vertically stacked LED daytime running lights and projector beam headlamps.
The vehicle’s profile is sort of a hybrid SUV/wagon look with a sculpted lower body and a sleek roofline ending in a unique C-pillar treatment that wraps into the liftback. The rounded rear hatch also has an integrated spoiler and wraparound glass that gives the tail a tapered look. LED taillamps border the C-pillar and wrap around the back end of the vehicle.
Riding on a 121.8-inch wheelbase, the Lyriq measures 196.7 inches in overall length. This two-row SUV features seating for five, and a 28.0-cubic-feet rear cargo area that expands to 60.8 cubic feet when the rear seat is folded down.
All Lyriq models are equipped with GM’s Ultium battery pack that features 12 cell pouches. There are two versions, a rear-drive 255 kW motor base model and a dual motor all-wheel drive version with 373 kW motors on each axle. The RWD model is rated at 340 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque, while the AWD flagship boasts 500 horsepower and 450 lb-ft of torque. Range is 312 miles (502 km) on the rear-drive model, while estimates on the two-motor model are forthcoming. Deliveries of the AWD Lyriq is not expected to begin until early next year.
Lyriq found that it is quick, solidly built, and roomy, thanks to the flat floor and generous interior dimensions. The seamless electric drivetrain provides a somewhat understated driving experience. The Lyriq accelerates quickly and smoothly though not silently.
While it is equipped with active noise cancellation to handle outside wind and tire sounds, Cadillac has chosen to augment the driving experience with a faux engine sound. It’s not a traditional engine exhaust note, nor is it the whine of an electric motor spinning up, but rather a combination of the two. It’s an interesting soundtrack that’s responsive to how hard you mash on the accelerator. It will be interesting to see if this augmented drivetrain sound becomes the norm, or whether customers will prefer the near-silent operation inherent in electric technology.
The Lyriq has a natural feel to the steering and braking, and in its normal mode doesn’t overwhelm you with regenerative braking when you lift off the accelerator. Rather than using switches to toggle through different levels of regen braking, Cadillac prefers to use a single paddle on the left side of the steering column. When you pull back on it, it becomes sort of a hand brake to bring the vehicle to a stop under regen braking.
The driver is afforded excellent visibility thanks to the higher seating position. A big plus is Cadillac’s curved OLED screen that offers a diagonal display space of 33 inches that stretches from in front of the driver to the center of the dash. This high-resolution unit has a wide choice of configurations for everything from navigation to charge status and range.
Like the exterior, the interior is eye-catching. There is ample use of soft-touch materials, leather upholstery and satin accents and chrome-finished buttons and knobs with knurled surfaces. The center rotary knob also features a crystal inset that adds a touch of class. Unfortunately, Lyriq hits a few discordant notes here as the buttons themselves, especially the touchpad switch on the center console, have a light, plasticky feel to their operation. Even the chrome knurled vent controls, while they look solid, don’t feel that way in operation.
Putting this minor disappointment in perspective, the Lyriq also isn’t probing the $100k mark with its pricing. The rear-drive Lyriq starts at $62,990, while the AWD variant goes for $2,000 more. So, what’s on offer here is a luxury electric SUV that costs only slightly more than some non-lux variants offered by other makes.
The only fly in the ointment is that the Lyriq is essentially sold out for the 2023 model year. However, Cadillac is already taking reservations for 2024 models which will be delivered starting midway through the next calendar year.
