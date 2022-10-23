Driven: 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid - A Slightly Bigger Deal

Compact SUVs, as a class, are continuing to evolve, growing slightly larger and embracing more rugged styling cues. The 2023 Honda CR-V is no different as this remade mainstay is larger, bolder and is slowly blurring the line between compact and midsize offerings.
While still not as large as the two-row Passport positioned next up in the line, the CR-V has taken a page from its bigger brother when it comes to more truck-like aggressive front grille and squarer profile. The large textured grille is a big departure from the previous two-tier design that minimized the front opening. From the side, the roofline is flatter and the V-shaped C-pillar has been straightened out with a slight upsweep at the base.
The CR-V’s footprint also continues to grow. It rides on a 106.3-inch (270 cm) wheelbase, up 1.7 inches (4.3 cm) and now measures 184.8 inches (469.3 vm) overall, a net gain of 2.7 inches (6.8 cm). It’s also a half-inch wider at 73.5 inches (186.6 cm). The larger dimensions result in more interior volume, although front and rear headroom and legroom are up only marginally. The cargo area is bigger at 39.3 cubic feet (1.11 cubic meters), expanding to 76.5 cubic feet (2.16 cubic meters) when the rear bench seat is folded down.
Not much has changed mechanically, however. Offered in both front- and all-wheel drive trims, non-hybrid models retain their 1.5-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged engines. Mated to a CVT, this drivetrain is rated at 190 horsepower and 179 lb-ft of torque. These models deliver 28 mpg city (8.4 liters per 100 km), 34 mpg (6.9 liters per 100 km) on the highway for a combined average of 30 mpg (7.8 liters per 100 km). Ticking the box for AWD drops the city and combined ratings by one mpg, while the highway rating takes a two-mpg hit.
The mpg champ in the lineup is the front-drive hybrid which delivers 43 mpg (5.5 liters per 100 km) in the city, 36 mpg (6.5 liters per 100 km) on the highway for a combined 40 mpg (5.9 liters per 100 km). The drivetrain includes a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine making 145 horsepower and 138 lb-ft of torque. When combined with a 181-horsepower electric motor, total system output hits 204 horses with 247 lb-ft of torque. Opting for AWD shaves three mpg off the city and combined rating, while dropping two mpg on the highway rating.
CR-V Hybrid retains it solid road manners. The instant hit of torque from the electric motor gives its snappy acceleration. The AWD Sport Touring model I drove has good grip, excellent steering response and solid pedal feel under braking. In the handling and performance department, some things never change, which is a good thing at Honda.
The look and feel of the interior also benefit from the makeover. The design cues are similar to those found in the recently redesigned Civic. The horizontal layout has a clean, uncluttered appearance. A large 9-inch touchscreen sits atop the center of the dash (a 7-inch unit is used on lower trims), while a digital instrument cluster is tucked beneath a binnacle in front of the driver.
Like the Civic, the vents are integrated into a mesh-like strip that runs from door to door, interrupted in part by the bottom of the driver information center. The materials appear of high quality, though the soft-touch surfaces are somewhere between plush and hard plastic. A little more give would help to add a bit more premium feel to the cabin.
Honda does a great job of dividing up its control strategies between the large center touchscreen and conventional controls for the heating and air conditioning. And unlike its larger Passport and Pilot siblings that employ push-button gear selection, the CR-V thankfully sticks to a traditional shift lever.
All models are equipped with a 10-way power adjust driver’s seat, power moonroof, LED head- and taillamps, and dual-zone climate control. The range-topping Sport Touring also comes with a long list of amenities like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto connectivity, leather seating surfaces, heated steering wheel, a hands-free power tailgate, larger 19-inch wheels and a Bose premium audio system with 12 speakers.
Pricing for the non-hybrid CR-V starts at $31,110 for the EX trim. AWD adds $1,500 to all models. There’s also a mid-range EX-L that features more equipment and starts at $33,760. Front-drive Sport Hybrid models start at $32,450 while the Sport Touring, which comes in AWD only, lists for $38,600. Destination adds another $1,245.
Bigger, bolder and still available for under $40,000 in its top form is proof that the Honda CR-V Hybrid will continue to be a leading player in a segment with very stiff competition.
