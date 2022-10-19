2023 Honda Passport Goes AWD Only, Base Model Starts at $41,100

Honda has updated the Passport lineup for the 2023 model year, and while they haven’t bumped the prices over its predecessor, it has become more expensive.
How so? By dropping the front-wheel drive version of the EX-L. As a result, the EX-L all-wheel drive has now become the most affordable variant of the SUV, with an MSRP of $41,100, excluding the $1,295 destination charge.
This information was discovered by CarsDirect, quoting an order data guide, and it checks out upon visiting the company’s official U.S. website, which reveals three trim levels for the 2023 model year. The EX-L is followed by the TrailSport, and the range is topped by the Elite, priced from $43,600, and $46,560 respectively, before destination.
Choosing the entry-level 2023 Passport will get you the 280-hp 3.5-liter V6, with all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, power tailgate, LED headlights, dual exhaust tips, and a generous range of safety gizmos, ranging from the adaptive cruise control to lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. Heated front seats with electric adjustment, power moonroof, tri-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and others are included.
Packing the same engine, and riding on 18-inch wheels, the Passport TrailSport adds LED fog lamps, orange stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration, Bluetooth audio, and sat-nav, among others. The top-of-the-line Elite has 20-inch alloys, ventilated front seats, improved audio, smart entry, and Wi-Fi hotspot.
The Passport slots between the CR-V and Pilot in Honda’s U.S. high-riding family, and it is actually a bit more expensive than the latter, which can be had from $38,080. However, the quoted outlet states that when the Pilot will be refreshed for the 2023 model year, it will become more expensive than the Passport. Dropping the front-wheel drive option from one of its vehicles isn’t new, as Honda has done it in the past, including on the Ridgeline pickup two years ago.
