2023 Honda Passport Goes AWD Only, Base Model Starts at $41,100

How so? By dropping the front-wheel drive version of the EX-L. As a result, the EX-L all-wheel drive has now become the most affordable variant of the, with an MSRP of $41,100, excluding the $1,295 destination charge.This information was discovered by CarsDirect , quoting an order data guide, and it checks out upon visiting the company’s official U.S. website, which reveals three trim levels for the 2023 model year. The EX-L is followed by the TrailSport, and the range is topped by the Elite, priced from $43,600, and $46,560 respectively, before destination.Choosing the entry-level 2023 Passport will get you the 280-hp 3.5-liter V6, with all-wheel drive, 20-inch wheels, power tailgate, LED headlights, dual exhaust tips, and a generous range of safety gizmos, ranging from the adaptive cruise control to lane keeping assist, and collision mitigation braking. Heated front seats with electric adjustment, power moonroof, tri-zone climate control, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and others are included.Packing the same engine, and riding on 18-inch wheels, the Passport TrailSport adds LED fog lamps, orange stitching on the leather-wrapped steering wheel, wireless charging pad, smartphone integration, Bluetooth audio, and sat-nav, among others. The top-of-the-line Elite has 20-inch alloys, ventilated front seats, improved audio, smart entry, and Wi-Fi hotspot.The Passport slots between the CR-V and Pilot in Honda’s U.S. high-riding family, and it is actually a bit more expensive than the latter, which can be had from $38,080. However, the quoted outlet states that when the Pilot will be refreshed for the 2023 model year, it will become more expensive than the Passport. Dropping the front-wheel drive option from one of its vehicles isn’t new, as Honda has done it in the past, including on the Ridgeline pickup two years ago.