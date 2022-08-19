2023 Nissan Murano Pricing Revealed, Base Trim Level Costs $33,660

Crowned Top Safety Pick+ by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety in 2022, the Murano has entered the 2023 model year with little in the way of updates. The list begins with an updated Nissan logo, followed by two fresh exterior hues in the guise of Super Black and Deep Ocean Blue Pearl.
Four trim levels are offered, starting with the S FWD which retails at $33,360 excluding the $1,295 destination freight charge. All-wheel drive adds $2,000 to the tally, which is pretty much the norm for this particular segment. SV, SL, and Platinum round off the list of grades, and every single one is available with all-wheel drive. What exactly are you getting? Well, all four trims rely on a direct-injected V6 engine rated at 260 horsepower.
Connected to an Xtronic CVT manufactured by Nissan subsidiary JATCO, the six-cylinder lump cranks out 240 pound-foot (325 Nm) at 4,400 revolutions per minute. Standard equipment further includes LED headlights and taillights, NissanConnect 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, and all that jazz.
Dubbed “our most thrilling SUV” by the Japanese manufacturer, the mid-size crossover is rocking Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection and 18-inch alloys. The SV adds Intelligent Cruise Control, front and rear parking sensors, leatherette upholstery, remote start with intelligent climate control, as well as heated seats. Although Nissan doesn’t mention it in the attached press release, the Murano’s online configurator also lists the Midnight Edition at $38,790 with front- and $40,490 with all-wheel drive.
As the moniker implies, you’re getting the contents of the SV plus black accents on the lower part of the front and rear bumper. A Midnight Edition badge seals the deal. The SL comes with 20-inch alloys, leather seats, Intelligent Around View Monitor, ambient LED lighting, and Traffic Sign Recognition. The Platinum adds even snazzier wheels, a panoramic moonroof consisting of two panels, NissanConnect Services powered by SiriusXM with trial access to the Select and Premium Plus packages, cooled front seats, as well as semi-aniline leather with diamond-quilted inserts.
