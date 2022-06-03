Unofficial Volkswagen Scout EV Truck and SUV Want to Step Up the Off-Road Game

Last month, Volkswagen dropped a vintage North American bombshell on everyone – including its dealers, apparently – when it officially announced the intention to revive the iconic Scout off-road nameplate.
Seeing that over in America there is nothing but love for legendary SUVs and trucks, they coked up an intricate deal (through Traton and Navistar) to give them the option to reintroduce Scout. And, of course, it is labeled as a potential vintage-flavored EV rival to iconic monikers like the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator or Ford Bronco and F-150 Lightning, just to name a few.
As far as we know, this strategy to develop rugged electric pickups and SUV trucks and build them in the United States sounds like a start-up approach akin to what Rivian is doing with the R1T pickup and upcoming R1S off-road SUV. But at least we know they are being serious about it, even if the announcement apparently caught local dealers off-guard and a sort of mutiny might be brewing.
Right now, over in the real world, Volkswagen is on the verge of deciding on a new site for its Scout factory in the United States. Meanwhile, over across the virtual realm, the teased official sketches for the upcoming SUV and pickup truck have morphed into CGI electric vehicles, courtesy of TopElectricSUV. While the direct profile POV may be deceiving, these two sure look like a blend of vintage ruggedness and modern traits, possibly fitting the resurrected Scout brand neatly in between the tribute Bronco style and futuristic Rivian design.
Alas, there is still a long way before VW actually sends these two out into the off-road field to do battle against the Ford Bronco, Toyota 4Runner, and Jeep Wrangler on the SUV side, or the F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T on the pickup truck side, just to name a few of the expanding crop of future competitors. So, better take these both with a pinch of salt, even if they are directly based on the official ideation sketches from VW.
