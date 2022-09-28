Porsche Will Bring Flagship Three-Row Electric SUV to the U.S., Will Horrify Porsche Fans

Porsche is working on a new flagship electric SUV targeting the U.S. market. The three-row crossover would slot above the Cayenne and be a “very sporty interpretation of an SUV,” according to CEO Oliver Blume.
Porsche shocked its fans in 2002 when it introduced the first-generation Cayenne to the market. The critics were harsh, but the market success was beyond any doubt. Soon, the Cayenne nameplate was making more money than the iconic 911. While the electric Porsche Taycan did not stir the waters as the Cayenne did, this one too did outsell the 911, its success surpassing even Porsche’s wildest expectations. Porsche is working now to bridge both successful vehicles with the future electric SUV code-named K1.
To be sure, the rumors of a new three-row SUV started a year ago, after U.S. dealers were presented with a rough design study of the future model. According to Automotive News, the new flagship EV would be a “new style of vehicle that is part sedan, part crossover” with a “flat rear design, not anything like the Macan and Cayenne.” If this is true, Porsche might have a winner in the pipeline. The description mirrors the new design trend in the auto industry, with the Volvo EX90 being a prime example of the “part sedan, part SUV” body style.
As for the interior design of the K1, we could look no further than the Porsche Vision Renndienst study. The three-row minivan was sure to piss many people before they exhaled in relief, finding out Porsche had no intention to produce it. Don’t expect the same central driving position, though. Still, we’re sure Porsche will want to bake the same sense of versatility in its future SUV.
As confirmed before, the forthcoming model will use Mission R technology, with a 920-volt electrical system and direct oil-cooled electric motors. According to some reports, the future range-topping model could arrive in the U.S. as early as 2026, although we wouldn’t bet on that. Software woes have pushed back all the new launches in the Volkswagen Group, and it is unlikely that a new model would arrive that fast.
