Second-Generation, Electric Porsche Macan Digitally Drops All Camouflage Attire

Porsche, once a very traditional sports car (and almost nothing else) manufacturer of German origin, is now a bonkers representative of ‘let’s try it all’ nature.
And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at the crazy, stunning limited-edition (just 2,500 units, go figure the $222k MSRP!) 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar off-roader. Probably everything started when they had the guts to present the Cayenne SUV, and everyone bet against them, but the model turned into a best seller.
Now, the company’s fame and fortune – in the near future – relies on further adopting the full EV revolution alongside the Taycan. No worries, sports cars are not going away, they are just morphing into Boxster or Cayman EVs to ensure their survival. And we have all known for quite some time the same will happen with the second-generation Macan high-performance compact luxury SUV.
Porsche, which is still actively testing the EV crossover even this late into the fall, has recently confirmed for the rumor mill some of the juicy specifications. Those include a 100-kWh battery pack, at least 738 lb-ft (over 1,000 Nm) of twisting torque, as well as no less than 603 horsepower as total output from two motors, one for each set of wheels.
But, of course, some people might be a little more impatient than waiting for the official arrival on behalf of Porsche (which is rumored for late 2023 as a 2024 model year). No worries, as the good folks over at Kolesa, have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Porsche’s yet-to-be introduction of the next Macan luxury EV crossover SUV.
And the resident pixel master (that would be Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media) took the next iteration seriously, giving it a subtle makeover when compared to the outgoing Macan. The rather minor changes are easy to see from CGI to reality, as the outlet also pits a comparison between the unofficial version and the OEM variant.
Now, the company’s fame and fortune – in the near future – relies on further adopting the full EV revolution alongside the Taycan. No worries, sports cars are not going away, they are just morphing into Boxster or Cayman EVs to ensure their survival. And we have all known for quite some time the same will happen with the second-generation Macan high-performance compact luxury SUV.
Porsche, which is still actively testing the EV crossover even this late into the fall, has recently confirmed for the rumor mill some of the juicy specifications. Those include a 100-kWh battery pack, at least 738 lb-ft (over 1,000 Nm) of twisting torque, as well as no less than 603 horsepower as total output from two motors, one for each set of wheels.
But, of course, some people might be a little more impatient than waiting for the official arrival on behalf of Porsche (which is rumored for late 2023 as a 2024 model year). No worries, as the good folks over at Kolesa, have decided to try and jump the digital gun ahead of Porsche’s yet-to-be introduction of the next Macan luxury EV crossover SUV.
And the resident pixel master (that would be Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media) took the next iteration seriously, giving it a subtle makeover when compared to the outgoing Macan. The rather minor changes are easy to see from CGI to reality, as the outlet also pits a comparison between the unofficial version and the OEM variant.