Nasty, Virtual Toyota 2000GT Reinvention Keeps the Pop-Ups, Also Has a Visible V12

Back in 1965, when it first appeared in public at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show, then between 1967 and 1970, when it was produced (by Yamaha), little was known that Toyota’s 2000GT would have such a tremendous impact.
Sure, today it is mostly a high-end collector’s item (due to its low production of 351 units and current prohibitive acquisition prices) but during its period, the 2000GT turned out to be more than just another RWD grand tourer – it ultimately became the halo car that turned around the world’s view of Japanese vehicles.
Naturally, it has amassed a cult following, and that means it never fails to ignite people’s imagination and dreams. Of course, that also hints at the Toyota 2000GT being a constant presence across the alternate universe of virtual automotive artists. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have plenty of examples.
From virtual revivals that pack a modern styling along with a fine double bubble punch to outrageous, slammed widebody 2000GTs that rock a V8 NASCAR mill, anything goes – it seems. So, the latest addition to the growing bundle of CGI revivals comes from Kit-Core, the virtual artist better known as _kit_core on social media, who loves to dabble with long-retired, iconic nameplates.
As such, following the release of his Alfa Romeo Montreal EV respawn, now it is time to witness a digital Toyota 2000GT restomod build project. It’s not necessarily a revival, as the virtual reality version keeps most of the original styling cues – including the fashionable pop-up headlights, only reworked into a contemporary LED setup.
Additionally, it keeps the JDM tuning ethos alive and well, complete with a slammed attitude, a widebody stance, and a black plastic aerodynamic kit atmosphere. But there is also one major addition – there is now a visible 12-cylinder swap!
