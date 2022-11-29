Imagined 682-HP Cadillac Escalade EXT-V Reinvention Has a Penchant for CGI Action

Born as a response to the likes of Range Rover, Mercedes-Benz ML-Class, Lexus LX, and - above all – the 1998 introduction of the Lincoln Navigator, the Cadillac Escalade has since become a staple of luxurious American SUVs.
That is not only due to its ritzy demeanor but also a consequence of General Motors making sure the Caddy of SUVs is also different enough from its Chevy Tahoe/Suburban and GMC Yukon/Yukon XL platform siblings. And they made sure of that by way of different versions.
The ESV long-wheelbase variant was a logical modification. But so was the EXT four-door luxury sport utility truck, as Lincoln again was eager to lead the pack with the (failed) Blackwood and then its Mark LT successor. Alas, times were not kind with these premium behemoths and now the Caddy Escalade EXT is but a distant, fading memory.
Well, that would be in the real world, where its place has been taken by today’s Toyota Tundra Capstone or GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate, for example. Meanwhile, over across the virtual realm, we are sensing a revival of the desire to reinvent the Escalade EXT for the modern times ahead of us. So, just recently we saw a digital automotive artist present the potential EV return of the nameplate based on the massive Escalade ESV.
Now, though, Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has also taken up the task of revealing the CGI-revived Escalade EXT, switches the digital page from a sustainable behemoth to a high-performance V-Series model worthy of the SUT (sport utility truck) appellation.
As such, meet the imagined 2024 Caddy Escalade EXT-V, a crimson monster with an Extended Cab, a huge bed surface, and lots of feisty V-Series DNA. Presumably, we are also dealing here with the same 682-horsepower 6.2-liter supercharged V8 powertrain as seen on the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V and Escalade-V ESV series of SUVs, right?
