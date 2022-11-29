Imagined 682-HP Cadillac Escalade EXT-V Reinvention Has a Penchant for CGI Action

More on this:

1 The New VW Scirocco Could've Looked Like This, if Most People Weren't Into Crossovers

2 Project ‘Black Spear’ Is a Streamlined CGI Mercedes EV With a Love for Salty Racing

3 Alfa Romeo MiTo Supermini CGI Revival Has a Stelvio Face and a Jeep Avenger SUV Body

4 McLaren EV Sedan Looks Like a Match Made in CGI Heaven When Mixed With a Tesla S Plaid

5 Virtual Plymouth Road Runner Returns From the Dead, Looks Like a Casual Restomod