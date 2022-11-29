Project ‘Black Spear’ Is a Streamlined CGI Mercedes EV With a Love for Salty Racing

The mesmerizing Bonneville Salt Flats attract a variety of speed freaks. Both in the real world and – believe it or not – as well as across the virtual automotive realm.
This densely packed salt pan located in Tooele County in northwestern Utah has seen many things throughout its history. Back in the day, it used to be a remnant of the Pleistocene (Earth’s most recent glaciations epoch) Lake Bonneville but quite recently – a little more than a century ago, it also started turning into the salty home of many land speed records.
As such, it has attracted a wide variety of heroes and weirdos. Well, it remains to be seen which category fits best for Buddy El-H, a CGI automotive designer better known as buddythedesigner on social media, who has recently imagined an electrifying Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway idea.
The background is simple. Hum3D, a company dedicated to “bringing top-quality 3D models” which (allegedly) has the “largest collection of 3D cars in the world,” recently initiated the 2022 edition of their ‘Car Render Challenge.’ Naturally, it has received a lot of attention from various pixel masters.
Some kept it simple, with stuff like a Pagani Zonda, others went to extremes, with the likes of a full-size Lamborghini LEGO team of supercars. But, at least for now, our personal favorite must be Project ‘Black Spear,’ Buddy’s imagined, streamlined Mercedes-Benz EV salt flats racer. It looks decidedly at home on the digital Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway and even has a driver prepared for some virtual land speed record attempts.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. But frankly, it would be utterly cool if Mercedes at least brought their fabled Mercedes-AMG ONE to America in a bid to garner even more hype for its PHEV hypercar that just broke the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time record, right?
As such, it has attracted a wide variety of heroes and weirdos. Well, it remains to be seen which category fits best for Buddy El-H, a CGI automotive designer better known as buddythedesigner on social media, who has recently imagined an electrifying Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway idea.
The background is simple. Hum3D, a company dedicated to “bringing top-quality 3D models” which (allegedly) has the “largest collection of 3D cars in the world,” recently initiated the 2022 edition of their ‘Car Render Challenge.’ Naturally, it has received a lot of attention from various pixel masters.
Some kept it simple, with stuff like a Pagani Zonda, others went to extremes, with the likes of a full-size Lamborghini LEGO team of supercars. But, at least for now, our personal favorite must be Project ‘Black Spear,’ Buddy’s imagined, streamlined Mercedes-Benz EV salt flats racer. It looks decidedly at home on the digital Bonneville Salt Flats Speedway and even has a driver prepared for some virtual land speed record attempts.
Unfortunately, this is merely wishful thinking. But frankly, it would be utterly cool if Mercedes at least brought their fabled Mercedes-AMG ONE to America in a bid to garner even more hype for its PHEV hypercar that just broke the Nürburgring Nordschleife lap time record, right?